The Vancouver Canucks, with Andrei Kuzmenko, are in action Saturday against the Seattle Kraken at Rogers Arena, with the puck dropping at 10:00 PM ET. Fancy a wager on Kuzmenko? We have numbers and figures to help you.

Andrei Kuzmenko vs. Kraken Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -139)

0.5 points (Over odds: -139) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +135)

Kuzmenko Season Stats Insights

Kuzmenko has averaged 14:32 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of +3).

Kuzmenko has a goal in three games this year through 16 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.

Kuzmenko has a point in 11 games this season (out of 16), including multiple points three times.

In 10 of 16 games this season, Kuzmenko has had an assist, including one match with at least two.

The implied probability is 58.2% that Kuzmenko goes over his points prop total based on the odds.

Kuzmenko has an implied probability of 42.6% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Kuzmenko Stats vs. the Kraken

The Kraken have conceded 63 goals in total (3.5 per game), which ranks 30th in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team's -17 goal differential ranks 31st in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Seattle 16 Games 4 14 Points 6 3 Goals 2 11 Assists 4

