Will Anthony Beauvillier Score a Goal Against the Kraken on November 18?
Will Anthony Beauvillier find the back of the net when the Vancouver Canucks play the Seattle Kraken on Saturday at 10:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to consider before betting any props.
Will Anthony Beauvillier score a goal against the Kraken?
Odds to score a goal this game: +400 (Bet $10 to win $40.00 if he scores a goal)
Beauvillier stats and insights
- Beauvillier has scored in one of 17 games this season, but it was multiple goals in that game.
- He has not played against the Kraken yet this season.
- He has one goal on the power play, and also one assist.
- He takes 1.9 shots per game, and converts 6.3% of them.
Kraken defensive stats
- The Kraken are 30th in goals allowed, giving up 63 total goals (3.5 per game) in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Kraken have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 16.9 hits and 15.6 blocked shots per game.
Beauvillier recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/16/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|14:22
|Away
|L 5-2
|11/15/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|13:57
|Home
|W 4-3 OT
|11/12/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|14:04
|Away
|W 5-2
|11/11/2023
|Maple Leafs
|1
|0
|1
|14:25
|Away
|L 5-2
|11/9/2023
|Senators
|0
|0
|0
|14:20
|Away
|W 5-2
|11/6/2023
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|13:57
|Home
|W 6-2
|11/4/2023
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|10:24
|Home
|W 2-0
|11/2/2023
|Sharks
|2
|2
|0
|17:05
|Away
|W 10-1
|10/31/2023
|Predators
|2
|0
|2
|13:23
|Home
|W 5-2
|10/28/2023
|Rangers
|1
|0
|1
|11:41
|Home
|L 4-3 OT
Canucks vs. Kraken game info
- Game Day: Saturday, November 18, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and ROOT Sports NW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
