On Saturday at 10:00 PM ET, the Vancouver Canucks clash with the Seattle Kraken. Is Brock Boeser going to light the lamp in this matchup? Check out the numbers and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Will Brock Boeser score a goal against the Kraken?

Odds to score a goal this game: +145 (Bet $10 to win $14.50 if he scores a goal)

Boeser stats and insights

Boeser has scored in eight of 17 games this season, and had multiple goals in three of those games.

He has not played against the Kraken yet this season.

He has six goals on the power play, and also two assists.

Boeser averages 2.8 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 27.7%.

Kraken defensive stats

The Kraken have conceded 63 goals in total (3.5 per game), which ranks 30th in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Kraken have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 16.9 hits and 15.6 blocked shots per game.

Boeser recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/16/2023 Flames 0 0 0 16:54 Away L 5-2 11/15/2023 Islanders 3 1 2 24:21 Home W 4-3 OT 11/12/2023 Canadiens 2 1 1 19:35 Away W 5-2 11/11/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 19:14 Away L 5-2 11/9/2023 Senators 1 1 0 16:05 Away W 5-2 11/6/2023 Oilers 2 2 0 20:45 Home W 6-2 11/4/2023 Stars 0 0 0 21:53 Home W 2-0 11/2/2023 Sharks 3 2 1 15:41 Away W 10-1 10/31/2023 Predators 1 0 1 15:47 Home W 5-2 10/28/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 19:52 Home L 4-3 OT

Canucks vs. Kraken game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and ROOT Sports NW

ESPN+ and ROOT Sports NW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

