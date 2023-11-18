Will Brock Boeser Score a Goal Against the Kraken on November 18?
On Saturday at 10:00 PM ET, the Vancouver Canucks clash with the Seattle Kraken. Is Brock Boeser going to light the lamp in this matchup? Check out the numbers and insights below before making a bet on any player props.
Will Brock Boeser score a goal against the Kraken?
Odds to score a goal this game: +145 (Bet $10 to win $14.50 if he scores a goal)
Boeser stats and insights
- Boeser has scored in eight of 17 games this season, and had multiple goals in three of those games.
- He has not played against the Kraken yet this season.
- He has six goals on the power play, and also two assists.
- Boeser averages 2.8 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 27.7%.
Kraken defensive stats
- The Kraken have conceded 63 goals in total (3.5 per game), which ranks 30th in the league in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Kraken have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 16.9 hits and 15.6 blocked shots per game.
Boeser recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/16/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|16:54
|Away
|L 5-2
|11/15/2023
|Islanders
|3
|1
|2
|24:21
|Home
|W 4-3 OT
|11/12/2023
|Canadiens
|2
|1
|1
|19:35
|Away
|W 5-2
|11/11/2023
|Maple Leafs
|0
|0
|0
|19:14
|Away
|L 5-2
|11/9/2023
|Senators
|1
|1
|0
|16:05
|Away
|W 5-2
|11/6/2023
|Oilers
|2
|2
|0
|20:45
|Home
|W 6-2
|11/4/2023
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|21:53
|Home
|W 2-0
|11/2/2023
|Sharks
|3
|2
|1
|15:41
|Away
|W 10-1
|10/31/2023
|Predators
|1
|0
|1
|15:47
|Home
|W 5-2
|10/28/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|19:52
|Home
|L 4-3 OT
Canucks vs. Kraken game info
- Game Day: Saturday, November 18, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and ROOT Sports NW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
