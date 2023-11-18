Brock Boeser will be among those on the ice Saturday when his Vancouver Canucks meet the Seattle Kraken at Rogers Arena. If you're thinking about a wager on Boeser against the Kraken, we have lots of info to help.

Brock Boeser vs. Kraken Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and ROOT Sports NW

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -182)

0.5 points (Over odds: -182) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +130)

Boeser Season Stats Insights

Boeser has averaged 18:50 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of +10).

In Boeser's 17 games played this season he's scored in eight of them, but has yet to post a multi-goal effort.

Boeser has a point in 12 games this season (out of 17), including multiple points five times.

Boeser has an assist in seven of 17 games this year, with multiple assists in one of them.

The implied probability is 64.5% that Boeser goes over his points over/under based on the odds.

Boeser has an implied probability of 43.5% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Boeser Stats vs. the Kraken

The Kraken are 30th in goals allowed, conceding 63 total goals (3.5 per game) in the league.

The team's goal differential (-17) ranks 31st in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Seattle 17 Games 3 21 Points 1 13 Goals 1 8 Assists 0

