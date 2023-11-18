Here's a peek at the injury report for the Vancouver Canucks (12-4-1), which currently has five players listed, as the Canucks ready for their matchup against the Seattle Kraken (6-8-4) at Rogers Arena on Saturday, November 18 at 10:00 PM ET.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Vancouver Canucks Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Carson Soucy D Out Foot Guillaume Brisebois D Out Upper Body Tucker Poolman D Out Head Andrei Kuzmenko LW Questionable Undisclosed Pius Suter C Questionable Undisclosed

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Seattle Kraken Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Andre Burakovsky LW Out Upper Body

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Canucks vs. Kraken Game Info

Game Day: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and ROOT Sports NW

ESPN+ and ROOT Sports NW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Location: Vancouver, British Columbia

Vancouver, British Columbia Arena: Rogers Arena

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Canucks Season Insights

The Canucks' 72 total goals (4.2 per game on 7.5 assists per contest) lead the NHL.

It has a league-leading goal differential of +31.

Kraken Season Insights

The Kraken's 46 goals on the season (2.6 per game) rank them 22nd in the league.

Seattle has given up 63 total goals this season (3.5 per game), ranking 30th in the league.

With a goal differential of -17, they are 31st in the league.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Canucks vs. Kraken Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total Canucks (-165) Kraken (+140) 6.5

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.