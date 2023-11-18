Having taken four straight at home, the Vancouver Canucks host the Seattle Kraken on Saturday, starting at 10:00 PM ET.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

You can turn on ESPN+ and ROOT Sports NW to watch as the Canucks and the Kraken square off.

Canucks Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and ROOT Sports NW

ESPN+ and ROOT Sports NW Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Where: Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia

Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Canucks vs Kraken Additional Info

Get tickets for any NHL game this season at Ticketmaster!

Canucks Stats & Trends

The Canucks have conceded 41 total goals (just 2.4 per game), the sixth-fewest in NHL action.

The Canucks are the top-scoring squad in the NHL with 72 total goals (4.2 per game on 7.5 assists per outing).

In their last 10 matchups, the Canucks have gone 7-2-1 to earn 80.0% of the possible points.

On the defensive end, the Canucks have allowed 2.5 goals per game (25 total) in those 10 outings.

They have scored 44 goals over that span.

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Canucks Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Quinn Hughes 17 6 21 27 14 11 - J.T. Miller 17 10 17 27 11 9 55.2% Elias Pettersson 17 8 19 27 8 8 49% Brock Boeser 17 13 8 21 8 6 20% Filip Hronek 17 1 16 17 19 2 -

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Kraken Stats & Trends

The Kraken have given up 63 total goals this season (3.5 per game), 30th in the league.

The Kraken's 46 goals on the season (2.6 per game) rank them 22nd in the NHL.

In the past 10 contests, the Kraken have secured 60.0% of the possible points with a 4-4-2 record.

Over on the defensive side, the Kraken have allowed 34 goals (3.4 per game) over those 10 outings.

They have averaged 2.8 goals per game (28 total) over that time.

Kraken Key Players