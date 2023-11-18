How to Watch the Canucks vs. Kraken Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 18
Published: Nov. 18, 2023 at 12:12 PM AKST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Having taken four straight at home, the Vancouver Canucks host the Seattle Kraken on Saturday, starting at 10:00 PM ET.
You can turn on ESPN+ and ROOT Sports NW to watch as the Canucks and the Kraken square off.
Canucks Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and ROOT Sports NW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Where: Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia
- Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Canucks vs Kraken Additional Info
Canucks Stats & Trends
- The Canucks have conceded 41 total goals (just 2.4 per game), the sixth-fewest in NHL action.
- The Canucks are the top-scoring squad in the NHL with 72 total goals (4.2 per game on 7.5 assists per outing).
- In their last 10 matchups, the Canucks have gone 7-2-1 to earn 80.0% of the possible points.
- On the defensive end, the Canucks have allowed 2.5 goals per game (25 total) in those 10 outings.
- They have scored 44 goals over that span.
Canucks Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Quinn Hughes
|17
|6
|21
|27
|14
|11
|-
|J.T. Miller
|17
|10
|17
|27
|11
|9
|55.2%
|Elias Pettersson
|17
|8
|19
|27
|8
|8
|49%
|Brock Boeser
|17
|13
|8
|21
|8
|6
|20%
|Filip Hronek
|17
|1
|16
|17
|19
|2
|-
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Kraken Stats & Trends
- The Kraken have given up 63 total goals this season (3.5 per game), 30th in the league.
- The Kraken's 46 goals on the season (2.6 per game) rank them 22nd in the NHL.
- In the past 10 contests, the Kraken have secured 60.0% of the possible points with a 4-4-2 record.
- Over on the defensive side, the Kraken have allowed 34 goals (3.4 per game) over those 10 outings.
- They have averaged 2.8 goals per game (28 total) over that time.
Kraken Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Vince Dunn
|18
|2
|14
|16
|8
|10
|-
|Jaden Schwartz
|18
|8
|7
|15
|5
|10
|58.2%
|Oliver Bjorkstrand
|18
|6
|8
|14
|8
|10
|40%
|Eeli Tolvanen
|18
|3
|8
|11
|3
|6
|38.5%
|Jared McCann
|18
|7
|3
|10
|4
|3
|56%
