Saturday's NHL matchup between the Vancouver Canucks (12-4-1) and the Seattle Kraken (6-8-4) at Rogers Arena sees the Canucks as home favorites (-165 moneyline odds to win) against the Kraken (+140). The game starts at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+ and ROOT Sports NW.

Canucks vs. Kraken Game Info

When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and ROOT Sports NW

ESPN+ and ROOT Sports NW Where: Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia

Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Canucks vs. Kraken Total and Moneyline

Here's a look at the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup available on individual sportsbooks.

Canucks vs. Kraken Betting Trends

Vancouver's games this season have gone over this matchup's total of 6.5 goals 13 times.

The Canucks have been victorious in six of their seven games when they were favored on the moneyline this season (85.7%).

The Kraken have been listed as the underdog 12 times this season, and upset their opponent four times.

Vancouver has had three games with moneyline odds of -165 or shorter, and won each time.

Seattle has a record of 1-2 in games when bookmakers list the team at +140 or longer on the moneyline.

Canucks Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 7-2-1 7-3 8-1-1 6.3 4.40 2.50 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 7-2-1 4.40 2.50 16 35.6% Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 4-4-2 6-4 7-2-1 6.2 2.80 3.40 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 4-4-2 2.80 3.40 10 31.2% Record as ML Favorite 5-0 Record as ML Underdog 1-3 Puck Line Covers 7 Puck Line Losses 3 Games Over Total 8 Games Under Total 1 Record as ML Favorite 2-1 Record as ML Underdog 2-4 Puck Line Covers 6 Puck Line Losses 4 Games Over Total 7 Games Under Total 2

