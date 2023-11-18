Kraken vs. Canucks Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - November 18
The Vancouver Canucks (12-4-1) host the Seattle Kraken (6-8-4) at Rogers Arena on Saturday, November 18 at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+ and ROOT Sports NW. The Canucks have won four straight at home.
During the past 10 contests for the Kraken, their offense has totaled 28 goals while their defense has conceded 34 (they have a 4-4-2 record in those games). In 32 power-play opportunities during that span, they have scored 10 goals (31.2% conversion rate).
Ahead of watching this matchup, here is a peek at which club we think will emerge with the victory in Saturday's action on the ice.
Kraken vs. Canucks Predictions for Saturday
Our computer projections model for this matchup predicts a final score of Canucks 5, Kraken 2.
- Moneyline Pick: Canucks (-165)
- Total Pick: No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible
- Spread Pick: Canucks (-1.5)
Kraken vs Canucks Additional Info
Kraken Splits and Trends
- The Kraken (6-8-4 overall) have posted a record of 3-4-7 in matchups that have gone to OT this season.
- Seattle has earned eight points (3-1-2) in its six games that finished with a one-goal margin.
- This season the Kraken recorded only one goal in six games and they finished 0-5-1 in those matchups.
- Seattle has one point (0-1-1) in two games this season when it has scored two goals.
- The Kraken have scored at least three goals in nine games, earning 14 points from those contests.
- This season, Seattle has recorded a lone power-play goal in six games and registered six points with a record of 2-2-2.
- When outshooting its opponent this season, Seattle is 3-2-3 (nine points).
- The Kraken have been outshot by opponents nine times this season, and earned five points in those games.
Team Stats Comparison
|Canucks Rank
|Canucks AVG
|Kraken AVG
|Kraken Rank
|1st
|4.24
|Goals Scored
|2.56
|29th
|4th
|2.41
|Goals Allowed
|3.5
|25th
|25th
|29.4
|Shots
|29.7
|23rd
|21st
|31.1
|Shots Allowed
|30.8
|18th
|2nd
|33.33%
|Power Play %
|26.79%
|7th
|22nd
|75.93%
|Penalty Kill %
|71.93%
|28th
Kraken vs. Canucks Game Time and TV Channel
- When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and ROOT Sports NW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Where: Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia
