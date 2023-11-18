The Vancouver Canucks (12-4-1) host the Seattle Kraken (6-8-4) at Rogers Arena on Saturday, November 18 at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+ and ROOT Sports NW. The Canucks have won four straight at home.

During the past 10 contests for the Kraken, their offense has totaled 28 goals while their defense has conceded 34 (they have a 4-4-2 record in those games). In 32 power-play opportunities during that span, they have scored 10 goals (31.2% conversion rate).

Ahead of watching this matchup, here is a peek at which club we think will emerge with the victory in Saturday's action on the ice.

Kraken vs. Canucks Predictions for Saturday

Our computer projections model for this matchup predicts a final score of Canucks 5, Kraken 2.

Moneyline Pick: Canucks (-165)

Canucks (-165) Total Pick: No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible

No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible Spread Pick: Canucks (-1.5)

Kraken vs Canucks Additional Info

Kraken Splits and Trends

The Kraken (6-8-4 overall) have posted a record of 3-4-7 in matchups that have gone to OT this season.

Seattle has earned eight points (3-1-2) in its six games that finished with a one-goal margin.

This season the Kraken recorded only one goal in six games and they finished 0-5-1 in those matchups.

Seattle has one point (0-1-1) in two games this season when it has scored two goals.

The Kraken have scored at least three goals in nine games, earning 14 points from those contests.

This season, Seattle has recorded a lone power-play goal in six games and registered six points with a record of 2-2-2.

When outshooting its opponent this season, Seattle is 3-2-3 (nine points).

The Kraken have been outshot by opponents nine times this season, and earned five points in those games.

Team Stats Comparison

Canucks Rank Canucks AVG Kraken AVG Kraken Rank 1st 4.24 Goals Scored 2.56 29th 4th 2.41 Goals Allowed 3.5 25th 25th 29.4 Shots 29.7 23rd 21st 31.1 Shots Allowed 30.8 18th 2nd 33.33% Power Play % 26.79% 7th 22nd 75.93% Penalty Kill % 71.93% 28th

Kraken vs. Canucks Game Time and TV Channel

When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and ROOT Sports NW

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Where: Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia

