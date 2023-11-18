The Vancouver Canucks (12-4-1) host the Seattle Kraken (6-8-4) at Rogers Arena on Saturday, November 18 at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+ and ROOT Sports NW. The Canucks have won four in a row at home.

In the last 10 contests, the Kraken have gone 4-4-2 while putting up 28 total goals (10 power-play goals on 32 power-play opportunities during that time, for a conversion rate of 31.2%). They have conceded 34 goals.

Before watching this matchup, here is our prediction for which team will take home the victory in Saturday's hockey action.

Kraken vs. Canucks Predictions for Saturday

Our computer projection model for this encounter expects a final result of Canucks 5, Kraken 2.

Moneyline Pick: Canucks (-150)

Canucks (-150) Total Pick: No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible

No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible Spread Pick: Canucks (-1.5)

Kraken vs Canucks Additional Info

Kraken Splits and Trends

The Kraken (6-8-4 overall) have posted a record of 3-4-7 in games that have required OT this season.

In the six games Seattle has played that were decided by one goal, it racked up eight points.

This season the Kraken recorded just one goal in six games and they finished 0-5-1 in those matchups.

Seattle has one point (0-1-1) in two games this season when it has scored two goals.

The Kraken have earned 14 points in their nine games with at least three goals scored.

This season, Seattle has recorded a lone power-play goal in six games has a record of 2-2-2 in those matchups.

When outshooting its opponent this season, Seattle is 3-2-3 (nine points).

The Kraken have been outshot by opponents in nine games, going 2-6-1 to record five points.

Team Stats Comparison

Canucks Rank Canucks AVG Kraken AVG Kraken Rank 1st 4.24 Goals Scored 2.56 29th 4th 2.41 Goals Allowed 3.5 25th 25th 29.4 Shots 29.7 23rd 21st 31.1 Shots Allowed 30.8 18th 2nd 33.33% Power Play % 26.79% 7th 22nd 75.93% Penalty Kill % 71.93% 28th

Kraken vs. Canucks Game Time and TV Channel

When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and ROOT Sports NW

ESPN+ and ROOT Sports NW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia

