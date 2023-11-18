The Vancouver Canucks (12-4-1), winners of four straight home games, host the Seattle Kraken (6-8-4) at Rogers Arena on Saturday at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+ and ROOT Sports NW.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

In the past 10 contests, the Canucks have registered a 7-2-1 record after putting up 44 total goals (16 power-play goals on 45 power-play opportunities during that span, for a success rate of 35.6%). Their opponents have scored a combined 25 goals in those games.

Before watching this matchup, here's a peek at which team we think will bring home the victory in Saturday's action on the ice.

Canucks vs. Kraken Predictions for Saturday

Our computer projection model for this contest predicts a final score of Canucks 5, Kraken 2.

Moneyline Pick: Canucks (-165)

Canucks (-165) Total Pick: No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible

No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible Spread Pick: Canucks (-1.5)

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Canucks vs Kraken Additional Info

Canucks Splits and Trends

The Canucks have gone 1-1-2 in overtime games as part of an overall record of 12-4-1.

Vancouver is 3-1-1 (seven points) in its five games decided by one goal.

Vancouver finished 1-2-0 in the three games this season when it scored a pair of goals (registering two points).

The Canucks have scored more than two goals in 13 games (11-1-1, 23 points).

In the five games when Vancouver has recorded a single power-play goal, it went 3-1-1 to register seven points.

In the nine games when it outshot its opponent, Vancouver is 7-1-1 (15 points).

The Canucks' opponents have had more shots in eight games. The Canucks finished 5-3-0 in those matchups (10 points).

Team Stats Comparison

Canucks Rank Canucks AVG Kraken AVG Kraken Rank 1st 4.24 Goals Scored 2.56 29th 4th 2.41 Goals Allowed 3.5 25th 25th 29.4 Shots 29.7 23rd 21st 31.1 Shots Allowed 30.8 18th 2nd 33.33% Power Play % 26.79% 7th 22nd 75.93% Penalty Kill % 71.93% 28th

Head to BetMGM to place a wager on this matchup!

Canucks vs. Kraken Game Time and TV Channel

When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and ROOT Sports NW

ESPN+ and ROOT Sports NW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia

Sign up with our links on Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to watch NHL action all season long!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.