Canucks vs. Kraken Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - November 18
The Vancouver Canucks (12-4-1), winners of four straight home games, host the Seattle Kraken (6-8-4) at Rogers Arena on Saturday at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+ and ROOT Sports NW.
In the past 10 contests, the Canucks have registered a 7-2-1 record after putting up 44 total goals (16 power-play goals on 45 power-play opportunities during that span, for a success rate of 35.6%). Their opponents have scored a combined 25 goals in those games.
Before watching this matchup, here's a peek at which team we think will bring home the victory in Saturday's action on the ice.
Canucks vs. Kraken Predictions for Saturday
Our computer projection model for this contest predicts a final score of Canucks 5, Kraken 2.
- Moneyline Pick: Canucks (-165)
- Total Pick: No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible
- Spread Pick: Canucks (-1.5)
Canucks vs Kraken Additional Info
Canucks Splits and Trends
- The Canucks have gone 1-1-2 in overtime games as part of an overall record of 12-4-1.
- Vancouver is 3-1-1 (seven points) in its five games decided by one goal.
- Vancouver finished 1-2-0 in the three games this season when it scored a pair of goals (registering two points).
- The Canucks have scored more than two goals in 13 games (11-1-1, 23 points).
- In the five games when Vancouver has recorded a single power-play goal, it went 3-1-1 to register seven points.
- In the nine games when it outshot its opponent, Vancouver is 7-1-1 (15 points).
- The Canucks' opponents have had more shots in eight games. The Canucks finished 5-3-0 in those matchups (10 points).
Team Stats Comparison
|Canucks Rank
|Canucks AVG
|Kraken AVG
|Kraken Rank
|1st
|4.24
|Goals Scored
|2.56
|29th
|4th
|2.41
|Goals Allowed
|3.5
|25th
|25th
|29.4
|Shots
|29.7
|23rd
|21st
|31.1
|Shots Allowed
|30.8
|18th
|2nd
|33.33%
|Power Play %
|26.79%
|7th
|22nd
|75.93%
|Penalty Kill %
|71.93%
|28th
Canucks vs. Kraken Game Time and TV Channel
- When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and ROOT Sports NW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia
