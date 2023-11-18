J.T. Miller and Vince Dunn will be two of the most exciting players to watch when the Vancouver Canucks meet the Seattle Kraken at Rogers Arena on Saturday, November 18 at 10:00 PM ET.

Canucks vs. Kraken Game Information

Canucks Players to Watch

One of the top contributors this season for Vancouver, Miller has 27 points in 17 games (10 goals, 17 assists).

Elias Pettersson has eight goals and 19 assists, equaling 27 points (1.6 per game).

Quinn Hughes has posted six goals and 21 assists for Vancouver.

In seven games, Casey DeSmith's record is 4-1-1. He has conceded 18 goals (2.89 goals against average) and has made 187 saves.

Kraken Players to Watch

Dunn has totaled two goals (0.1 per game) and put up 14 assists (0.8 per game), This places him among the leaders for Seattle with 16 total points (0.9 per game).

Seattle's Jaden Schwartz has posted 15 total points (0.8 per game), with eight goals and seven assists.

This season, Seattle's Oliver Bjorkstrand has 14 points (six goals, eight assists) this season.

In the crease, Joey Daccord has a 2-2-4 record this season, with a .900 save percentage (34th in the league). In 9 games, he has 242 saves, and has conceded 27 goals (three goals against average).

Canucks vs. Kraken Stat Comparison

Canucks Rank Canucks AVG Kraken AVG Kraken Rank 1st 4.24 Goals Scored 2.56 29th 4th 2.41 Goals Allowed 3.5 25th 25th 29.4 Shots 29.7 23rd 21st 31.1 Shots Allowed 30.8 18th 2nd 33.33% Power Play % 26.79% 7th 22nd 75.93% Penalty Kill % 71.93% 28th

