The Vancouver Canucks (12-4-1) host the Seattle Kraken (6-8-4) at Rogers Arena on Saturday, November 18 at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+ and ROOT Sports NW. The Canucks have won four straight at home.

Canucks vs. Kraken Game Info

When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

TV Channel: ESPN+ and ROOT Sports NW
Where: Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Canucks (-165) Kraken (+140) 6.5 Canucks (-1.5)

Canucks Betting Insights

The Canucks have won six of their seven games when listed as a moneyline favorite this season (85.7%).

Vancouver has played in three games as a moneyline favorite with odds of -165 or shorter and won them all.

The implied moneyline probability for this matchup gives the Canucks a 62.3% chance to win.

Vancouver and its opponent have gone over 6.5 combined goals in 13 of 17 games this season.

Canucks vs Kraken Additional Info

Canucks vs. Kraken Rankings

Canucks Total (Rank) Kraken Total (Rank) 72 (1st) Goals 46 (22nd) 41 (7th) Goals Allowed 63 (30th) 22 (1st) Power Play Goals 15 (5th) 13 (19th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 16 (28th)

Canucks Advanced Stats

Vancouver is 7-3-0 against the spread, and 7-2-1 overall, in its last 10 contests.

In its past 10 contests, Vancouver hit the over eight times.

The Canucks' past 10 games have averaged 0.2 fewer goals than the over/under of 6.5 set for this matchup.

During their last 10 games, the Canucks' goals per game average is 0.8 higher than their season-long average.

The Canucks average 4.2 goals per game, for a total of 72, which leads the league.

The Canucks are ranked seventh in NHL play for the fewest goals against this season, having given up 41 total goals (just 2.4 per game).

They have a league-leading goal differential of +31 this season.

