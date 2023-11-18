Top Player Prop Bets for Canucks vs. Kraken on November 18, 2023
Quinn Hughes and Vince Dunn are among the players with prop bets on the table when the Vancouver Canucks and the Seattle Kraken square off at Rogers Arena on Saturday (at 10:00 PM ET).
Canucks vs. Kraken Game Info
- When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and ROOT Sports NW
- Where: Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Canucks vs. Kraken Additional Info
NHL Props Today: Vancouver Canucks
Quinn Hughes Props
- Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +165, Under Odds: -222)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -208, Under Odds: +155)
Hughes is Vancouver's top contributor with 27 points. He has six goals and 21 assists this season.
Hughes Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Flames
|Nov. 16
|0
|1
|1
|1
|vs. Islanders
|Nov. 15
|1
|2
|3
|6
|at Canadiens
|Nov. 12
|0
|1
|1
|2
|at Maple Leafs
|Nov. 11
|0
|1
|1
|0
|at Senators
|Nov. 9
|0
|1
|1
|0
J.T. Miller Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -250, Under Odds: +185)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -125, Under Odds: -105)
J.T. Miller is another of Vancouver's top contributors through 17 games, with 10 goals and 17 assists.
Miller Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Flames
|Nov. 16
|0
|1
|1
|1
|vs. Islanders
|Nov. 15
|1
|2
|3
|3
|at Canadiens
|Nov. 12
|0
|2
|2
|2
|at Maple Leafs
|Nov. 11
|1
|0
|1
|3
|at Senators
|Nov. 9
|1
|1
|2
|2
Elias Pettersson Props
- Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +170, Under Odds: -227)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -133, Under Odds: +100)
Elias Pettersson has 27 total points for Vancouver, with eight goals and 19 assists.
Pettersson Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Flames
|Nov. 16
|1
|0
|1
|2
|vs. Islanders
|Nov. 15
|0
|1
|1
|2
|at Canadiens
|Nov. 12
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Maple Leafs
|Nov. 11
|0
|1
|1
|4
|at Senators
|Nov. 9
|1
|2
|3
|2
NHL Props Today: Seattle Kraken
Vince Dunn Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -115, Under Odds: -115)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +120, Under Odds: -161)
Dunn has scored two goals (0.1 per game) and collected 14 assists (0.8 per game), contributing to the Seattle offense with 16 total points (0.9 per game).
Dunn Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Islanders
|Nov. 16
|0
|1
|1
|3
|at Oilers
|Nov. 15
|0
|1
|1
|1
|vs. Avalanche
|Nov. 13
|0
|1
|1
|3
|vs. Oilers
|Nov. 11
|0
|1
|1
|2
|at Avalanche
|Nov. 9
|0
|2
|2
|2
Jaden Schwartz Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -115, Under Odds: -118)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +210, Under Odds: -294)
Jaden Schwartz has racked up 15 points this season, with eight goals and seven assists.
Schwartz Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Islanders
|Nov. 16
|0
|1
|1
|3
|at Oilers
|Nov. 15
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Avalanche
|Nov. 13
|0
|0
|0
|3
|vs. Oilers
|Nov. 11
|1
|0
|1
|2
|at Avalanche
|Nov. 9
|1
|1
|2
|3
