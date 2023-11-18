Quinn Hughes and Vince Dunn are among the players with prop bets on the table when the Vancouver Canucks and the Seattle Kraken square off at Rogers Arena on Saturday (at 10:00 PM ET).

Canucks vs. Kraken Game Info

When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and ROOT Sports NW

ESPN+ and ROOT Sports NW Where: Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia

Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Canucks vs. Kraken Additional Info

NHL Props Today: Vancouver Canucks

Quinn Hughes Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +165, Under Odds: -222)

1.5 (Over Odds: +165, Under Odds: -222) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -208, Under Odds: +155)

Hughes is Vancouver's top contributor with 27 points. He has six goals and 21 assists this season.

Hughes Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Flames Nov. 16 0 1 1 1 vs. Islanders Nov. 15 1 2 3 6 at Canadiens Nov. 12 0 1 1 2 at Maple Leafs Nov. 11 0 1 1 0 at Senators Nov. 9 0 1 1 0

J.T. Miller Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -250, Under Odds: +185)

0.5 (Over Odds: -250, Under Odds: +185) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -125, Under Odds: -105)

J.T. Miller is another of Vancouver's top contributors through 17 games, with 10 goals and 17 assists.

Miller Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Flames Nov. 16 0 1 1 1 vs. Islanders Nov. 15 1 2 3 3 at Canadiens Nov. 12 0 2 2 2 at Maple Leafs Nov. 11 1 0 1 3 at Senators Nov. 9 1 1 2 2

Elias Pettersson Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +170, Under Odds: -227)

1.5 (Over Odds: +170, Under Odds: -227) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -133, Under Odds: +100)

Elias Pettersson has 27 total points for Vancouver, with eight goals and 19 assists.

Pettersson Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Flames Nov. 16 1 0 1 2 vs. Islanders Nov. 15 0 1 1 2 at Canadiens Nov. 12 0 0 0 0 at Maple Leafs Nov. 11 0 1 1 4 at Senators Nov. 9 1 2 3 2

NHL Props Today: Seattle Kraken

Vince Dunn Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -115, Under Odds: -115)

0.5 (Over Odds: -115, Under Odds: -115) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +120, Under Odds: -161)

Dunn has scored two goals (0.1 per game) and collected 14 assists (0.8 per game), contributing to the Seattle offense with 16 total points (0.9 per game).

Dunn Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Islanders Nov. 16 0 1 1 3 at Oilers Nov. 15 0 1 1 1 vs. Avalanche Nov. 13 0 1 1 3 vs. Oilers Nov. 11 0 1 1 2 at Avalanche Nov. 9 0 2 2 2

Jaden Schwartz Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -115, Under Odds: -118)

0.5 (Over Odds: -115, Under Odds: -118) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +210, Under Odds: -294)

Jaden Schwartz has racked up 15 points this season, with eight goals and seven assists.

Schwartz Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Islanders Nov. 16 0 1 1 3 at Oilers Nov. 15 0 0 0 1 vs. Avalanche Nov. 13 0 0 0 3 vs. Oilers Nov. 11 1 0 1 2 at Avalanche Nov. 9 1 1 2 3

