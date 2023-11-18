When the Vancouver Canucks play the Seattle Kraken on Saturday at 10:00 PM ET, will Conor Garland light the lamp? Below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to know before making any player prop bets.

Will Conor Garland score a goal against the Kraken?

Odds to score a goal this game: +370 (Bet $10 to win $37.00 if he scores a goal)

Garland stats and insights

Garland has scored in two of 17 games this season, but only one goal each time.

This is his first matchup of the season versus the Kraken.

Garland has picked up one assist on the power play.

Garland averages 2.1 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 5.6%.

Kraken defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Kraken are giving up 63 total goals (3.5 per game) which ranks 30th in the league.

So far this season, the Kraken have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 16.9 hits and 15.6 blocked shots per game.

Garland recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/16/2023 Flames 0 0 0 13:34 Away L 5-2 11/15/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 15:17 Home W 4-3 OT 11/12/2023 Canadiens 2 1 1 12:03 Away W 5-2 11/11/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 16:15 Away L 5-2 11/9/2023 Senators 0 0 0 14:44 Away W 5-2 11/6/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 10:11 Home W 6-2 11/4/2023 Stars 0 0 0 12:33 Home W 2-0 11/2/2023 Sharks 1 0 1 15:04 Away W 10-1 10/31/2023 Predators 0 0 0 12:45 Home W 5-2 10/28/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 12:31 Home L 4-3 OT

Canucks vs. Kraken game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and ROOT Sports NW

ESPN+ and ROOT Sports NW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

