The Vancouver Canucks, Conor Garland included, will face the Seattle Kraken on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET. Prop bets for Garland are available, and we have information to help you make good decisions.

Conor Garland vs. Kraken Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

ESPN+ and ROOT Sports NW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

0.5 points (Over odds: +135) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +250)

Garland Season Stats Insights

Garland's plus-minus rating this season, in 13:08 per game on the ice, is +4.

In two of 17 games this year, Garland has scored a goal, but he's yet to produce two or more goals in the same contest.

Garland has a point in four of 17 games played this year, with multiple points in one of them.

Garland has yet to record a multi-assist game this season despite registering one in three of 17 games played.

Garland's implied probability to go over his point total is 42.6% based on the odds.

There is a 28.6% chance of Garland having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Garland Stats vs. the Kraken

The Kraken have conceded 63 goals in total (3.5 per game), which ranks 30th in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team's -17 goal differential ranks 31st in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Seattle 17 Games 4 5 Points 4 2 Goals 2 3 Assists 2

