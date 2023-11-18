Will Elias Pettersson find the back of the net when the Vancouver Canucks face off against the Seattle Kraken on Saturday at 10:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze the stats and trends you need to consider before betting any player props.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Elias Pettersson score a goal against the Kraken?

Odds to score a goal this game: +135 (Bet $10 to win $13.50 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Pettersson stats and insights

Pettersson has scored in six of 17 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.

He has not faced the Kraken yet this season.

On the power play, Pettersson has accumulated four goals and nine assists.

He has a 19.5% shooting percentage, attempting 2.4 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Kraken defensive stats

The Kraken have conceded 63 goals in total (3.5 per game), which ranks 30th in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Kraken have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 16.9 hits and 15.6 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Pettersson recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/16/2023 Flames 1 1 0 18:05 Away L 5-2 11/15/2023 Islanders 1 0 1 23:35 Home W 4-3 OT 11/12/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 16:51 Away W 5-2 11/11/2023 Maple Leafs 1 0 1 18:05 Away L 5-2 11/9/2023 Senators 3 1 2 18:30 Away W 5-2 11/6/2023 Oilers 1 0 1 20:06 Home W 6-2 11/4/2023 Stars 1 1 0 20:30 Home W 2-0 11/2/2023 Sharks 3 0 3 14:32 Away W 10-1 10/31/2023 Predators 3 3 0 18:53 Home W 5-2 10/28/2023 Rangers 1 0 1 27:03 Home L 4-3 OT

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Canucks vs. Kraken game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and ROOT Sports NW

ESPN+ and ROOT Sports NW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.