The Vancouver Canucks, Elias Pettersson among them, play the Seattle Kraken on Saturday at 10:00 PM ET, at Rogers Arena. If you're thinking about a bet on Pettersson against the Kraken, we have plenty of info to help.

Elias Pettersson vs. Kraken Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and ROOT Sports NW

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 1.5 points (Over odds: +170)

1.5 points (Over odds: +170) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -133)

Pettersson Season Stats Insights

In 17 games this season, Pettersson has a plus-minus of +2, while averaging 19:39 on the ice per game.

In six of 17 games this season, Pettersson has scored a goal, and he has one game with multiple goals.

Pettersson has a point in 14 games this year (out of 17), including multiple points eight times.

In 11 of 17 games this year, Pettersson has registered an assist, and in six of those matches recorded two or more.

The implied probability is 37% that Pettersson hits the over on his points over/under based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Pettersson has an implied probability of 57.1% of going over his assist prop bet.

Pettersson Stats vs. the Kraken

The Kraken have conceded 63 goals in total (3.5 per game), which ranks 30th in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (-17) ranks 31st in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Seattle 17 Games 4 27 Points 8 8 Goals 4 19 Assists 4

