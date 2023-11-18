The Vancouver Canucks, with Filip Hronek, are in action Saturday against the Seattle Kraken at Rogers Arena, with the puck dropping at 10:00 PM ET. Prop bets for Hronek are available, and we have information to help you make good decisions.

Filip Hronek vs. Kraken Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -111)

0.5 points (Over odds: -111) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +110)

Hronek Season Stats Insights

In 17 games this season, Hronek has a plus-minus of +10, while averaging 23:48 on the ice per game.

In one of 17 games this year, Hronek has scored a goal, but has not finished a game with two or more.

In 13 of 17 games this season, Hronek has recorded a point, and four of those games included multiple points.

Hronek has an assist in 12 of 17 games played this season, including multiple assists four times.

The implied probability is 52.6% that Hronek hits the over on his points prop total based on the odds.

There is a 47.6% chance of Hronek having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Hronek Stats vs. the Kraken

The Kraken are 30th in goals allowed, conceding 63 total goals (3.5 per game) in the NHL.

The team's -17 goal differential ranks 31st in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Seattle 17 Games 2 17 Points 0 1 Goals 0 16 Assists 0

