Can we anticipate Ilya Mikheyev lighting the lamp when the Vancouver Canucks play the Seattle Kraken at 10:00 PM ET on Saturday? To assist you with your wagers, take a look at the stats and trends below.

Will Ilya Mikheyev score a goal against the Kraken?

Odds to score a goal this game: +260 (Bet $10 to win $26.00 if he scores a goal)

Mikheyev stats and insights

  • In five of 13 games this season, Mikheyev has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.
  • This is his first game of the season against the Kraken.
  • Mikheyev has no points on the power play.
  • Mikheyev averages 2.4 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 19.4%.

Kraken defensive stats

  • The Kraken are 30th in goals allowed, conceding 63 total goals (3.5 per game) in the league.
  • So far this season, the Kraken have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 16.9 hits and 15.6 blocked shots per game.

Mikheyev recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/16/2023 Flames 0 0 0 15:48 Away L 5-2
11/15/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 13:42 Home W 4-3 OT
11/12/2023 Canadiens 1 1 0 12:40 Away W 5-2
11/11/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 14:36 Away L 5-2
11/9/2023 Senators 2 2 0 13:48 Away W 5-2
11/6/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 13:37 Home W 6-2
11/4/2023 Stars 1 0 1 15:18 Home W 2-0
11/2/2023 Sharks 1 1 0 11:54 Away W 10-1
10/31/2023 Predators 1 0 1 16:20 Home W 5-2
10/28/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 15:03 Home L 4-3 OT

Canucks vs. Kraken game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, November 18, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+ and ROOT Sports NW
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

