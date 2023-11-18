Ilya Mikheyev will be on the ice when the Vancouver Canucks and Seattle Kraken play at 10:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 18, 2023. Prop bets for Mikheyev are available, and we have information to help you make good calls.

Ilya Mikheyev vs. Kraken Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and ROOT Sports NW

TV Channel: ESPN+ and ROOT Sports NW

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +110)

0.5 points (Over odds: +110) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +220)

Mikheyev Season Stats Insights

Mikheyev's plus-minus rating this season, in 14:12 per game on the ice, is +1.

Mikheyev has scored a goal in five of 13 games this season, netting multiple goals in one of them.

Mikheyev has registered a point in a game eight times this year out of 13 games played, including multiple points on one occasion.

Mikheyev has an assist in three of 13 games this year, but has not recorded two or more in a game so far.

The implied probability that Mikheyev hits the over on his points prop total is 47.6%, based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 31.2% of Mikheyev going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Mikheyev Stats vs. the Kraken

The Kraken have given up 63 goals in total (3.5 per game), which ranks 30th in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (-17) ranks 31st in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Seattle 13 Games 3 9 Points 2 6 Goals 2 3 Assists 0

