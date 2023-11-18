Can we anticipate J.T. Miller finding the back of the net when the Vancouver Canucks clash with the Seattle Kraken at 10:00 PM ET on Saturday? To help you with your bets, take a look at the numbers and trends below.

Will J.T. Miller score a goal against the Kraken?

Odds to score a goal this game: +190 (Bet $10 to win $19.00 if he scores a goal)

Miller stats and insights

In 10 of 17 games this season, Miller has scored -- but just one goal each time.

He has not faced the Kraken yet this season.

On the power play he has six goals, plus seven assists.

He has a 27% shooting percentage, attempting 2.2 shots per game.

Kraken defensive stats

On defense, the Kraken are giving up 63 total goals (3.5 per game) which ranks 30th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Kraken have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 16.9 hits and 15.6 blocked shots per game.

Miller recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/16/2023 Flames 1 0 1 16:40 Away L 5-2 11/15/2023 Islanders 3 1 2 23:51 Home W 4-3 OT 11/12/2023 Canadiens 2 0 2 20:10 Away W 5-2 11/11/2023 Maple Leafs 1 1 0 19:04 Away L 5-2 11/9/2023 Senators 2 1 1 17:24 Away W 5-2 11/6/2023 Oilers 2 1 1 22:56 Home W 6-2 11/4/2023 Stars 0 0 0 22:20 Home W 2-0 11/2/2023 Sharks 3 1 2 15:34 Away W 10-1 10/31/2023 Predators 1 1 0 13:02 Home W 5-2 10/28/2023 Rangers 1 1 0 25:01 Home L 4-3 OT

Canucks vs. Kraken game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and ROOT Sports NW

ESPN+ and ROOT Sports NW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

