Can we anticipate J.T. Miller finding the back of the net when the Vancouver Canucks clash with the Seattle Kraken at 10:00 PM ET on Saturday? To help you with your bets, take a look at the numbers and trends below.

Will J.T. Miller score a goal against the Kraken?

Odds to score a goal this game: +190 (Bet $10 to win $19.00 if he scores a goal)

Miller stats and insights

  • In 10 of 17 games this season, Miller has scored -- but just one goal each time.
  • He has not faced the Kraken yet this season.
  • On the power play he has six goals, plus seven assists.
  • He has a 27% shooting percentage, attempting 2.2 shots per game.

Kraken defensive stats

  • On defense, the Kraken are giving up 63 total goals (3.5 per game) which ranks 30th in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Kraken have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 16.9 hits and 15.6 blocked shots per game.

Miller recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/16/2023 Flames 1 0 1 16:40 Away L 5-2
11/15/2023 Islanders 3 1 2 23:51 Home W 4-3 OT
11/12/2023 Canadiens 2 0 2 20:10 Away W 5-2
11/11/2023 Maple Leafs 1 1 0 19:04 Away L 5-2
11/9/2023 Senators 2 1 1 17:24 Away W 5-2
11/6/2023 Oilers 2 1 1 22:56 Home W 6-2
11/4/2023 Stars 0 0 0 22:20 Home W 2-0
11/2/2023 Sharks 3 1 2 15:34 Away W 10-1
10/31/2023 Predators 1 1 0 13:02 Home W 5-2
10/28/2023 Rangers 1 1 0 25:01 Home L 4-3 OT

Canucks vs. Kraken game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, November 18, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+ and ROOT Sports NW
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

