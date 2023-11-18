The Vancouver Canucks, J.T. Miller included, will meet the Seattle Kraken on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET. If you're thinking about a bet on Miller against the Kraken, we have plenty of info to help.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

J.T. Miller vs. Kraken Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and ROOT Sports NW

ESPN+ and ROOT Sports NW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -250)

0.5 points (Over odds: -250) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -125)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Miller Season Stats Insights

In 17 games this season, Miller has a plus-minus rating of +10, while averaging 20:02 on the ice per game.

In 10 of 17 games this year, Miller has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.

In 13 of 17 games this season, Miller has recorded a point, and nine of those games included multiple points.

Miller has an assist in 10 of 17 games played this season, including multiple assists six times.

Miller has an implied probability of 71.4% to eclipse his point total based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Miller has an implied probability of 55.6% of going over his assist prop bet.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Miller Stats vs. the Kraken

The Kraken are 30th in goals allowed, giving up 63 total goals (3.5 per game) in the NHL.

The team's goal differential (-17) ranks 31st in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Seattle 17 Games 4 27 Points 2 10 Goals 0 17 Assists 2

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.