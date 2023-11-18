The Seattle Kraken, Jaden Schwartz included, will play the Vancouver Canucks on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET. If you'd like to wager on Schwartz's prop bets, we've got plenty of information to help you.

Jaden Schwartz vs. Canucks Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and ROOT Sports NW

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -115)

0.5 points (Over odds: -115) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +210)

Schwartz Season Stats Insights

In 18 games this season, Schwartz has a plus-minus rating of -7, while averaging 17:42 on the ice per game.

In seven of 18 games this year, Schwartz has scored a goal, and he has one game with multiple goals.

Schwartz has a point in 12 of 18 games this season, with multiple points in three of them.

Schwartz has an assist in six of 18 games this year, with multiple assists in one of them.

Schwartz's implied probability to go over his point total is 53.5% based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 32.3% of Schwartz going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Schwartz Stats vs. the Canucks

On the defensive side, the Canucks have been one of the stingiest squads in the league, conceding 41 goals in total (just 2.4 per game) which ranks sixth.

The team has a league-best goal differential at +31.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Vancouver 18 Games 4 15 Points 4 8 Goals 2 7 Assists 2

