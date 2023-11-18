On Saturday at 10:00 PM ET, the Seattle Kraken clash with the Vancouver Canucks. Is Kailer Yamamoto going to score a goal in this contest? Take a look at the numbers and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Will Kailer Yamamoto score a goal against the Canucks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +490 (Bet $10 to win $49.00 if he scores a goal)

Yamamoto stats and insights

  • Yamamoto has scored in three of 18 games this season, but only one goal each time.
  • He has not faced the Canucks yet this season.
  • He has two goals on the power play, and also two assists.
  • He takes 0.9 shots per game, and converts 18.8% of them.

Canucks defensive stats

  • The Canucks have conceded 41 goals in total (just 2.4 per game), the sixth-fewest allowed in the league.
  • So far this season, the Canucks have shut out opponents twice while averaging 19.4 hits and 14.2 blocked shots per game.

Yamamoto recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/16/2023 Islanders 2 1 1 11:27 Home W 4-3 SO
11/15/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 11:55 Away L 4-3 OT
11/13/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 11:26 Home L 5-1
11/11/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 12:52 Home L 4-1
11/9/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 17:49 Away W 4-3
11/7/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 15:32 Away L 4-3 SO
11/4/2023 Flames 0 0 0 12:56 Home L 6-3
11/2/2023 Predators 0 0 0 12:29 Home W 4-2
10/30/2023 Lightning 2 1 1 11:36 Away W 4-3 OT
10/28/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 11:45 Away L 3-2

Kraken vs. Canucks game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, November 18, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+ and ROOT Sports NW
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

