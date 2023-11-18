Will Kailer Yamamoto Score a Goal Against the Canucks on November 18?
On Saturday at 10:00 PM ET, the Seattle Kraken clash with the Vancouver Canucks. Is Kailer Yamamoto going to score a goal in this contest? Take a look at the numbers and insights below before making a wager on any player props.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Kailer Yamamoto score a goal against the Canucks?
Odds to score a goal this game: +490 (Bet $10 to win $49.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Yamamoto stats and insights
- Yamamoto has scored in three of 18 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- He has not faced the Canucks yet this season.
- He has two goals on the power play, and also two assists.
- He takes 0.9 shots per game, and converts 18.8% of them.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Canucks defensive stats
- The Canucks have conceded 41 goals in total (just 2.4 per game), the sixth-fewest allowed in the league.
- So far this season, the Canucks have shut out opponents twice while averaging 19.4 hits and 14.2 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Yamamoto recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/16/2023
|Islanders
|2
|1
|1
|11:27
|Home
|W 4-3 SO
|11/15/2023
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|11:55
|Away
|L 4-3 OT
|11/13/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|11:26
|Home
|L 5-1
|11/11/2023
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|12:52
|Home
|L 4-1
|11/9/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|17:49
|Away
|W 4-3
|11/7/2023
|Coyotes
|0
|0
|0
|15:32
|Away
|L 4-3 SO
|11/4/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|12:56
|Home
|L 6-3
|11/2/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|12:29
|Home
|W 4-2
|10/30/2023
|Lightning
|2
|1
|1
|11:36
|Away
|W 4-3 OT
|10/28/2023
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|11:45
|Away
|L 3-2
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Kraken vs. Canucks game info
- Game Day: Saturday, November 18, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and ROOT Sports NW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.