Kraken vs. Canucks Injury Report Today - November 18
Going into a matchup with the Vancouver Canucks (12-4-1), the Seattle Kraken (6-8-4) will be keeping their eye on just one player on the injury report. The game starts at 10:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 18 at Rogers Arena.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Seattle Kraken Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Andre Burakovsky
|LW
|Out
|Upper Body
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Vancouver Canucks Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Carson Soucy
|D
|Out
|Foot
|Guillaume Brisebois
|D
|Out
|Upper Body
|Tucker Poolman
|D
|Out
|Head
|Andrei Kuzmenko
|LW
|Questionable
|Undisclosed
|Pius Suter
|C
|Questionable
|Undisclosed
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Kraken vs. Canucks Game Info
- Game Day: Saturday, November 18, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and ROOT Sports NW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Location: Vancouver, British Columbia
- Arena: Rogers Arena
Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!
Kraken Season Insights
- With 46 goals (2.6 per game), the Kraken have the NHL's 22nd-ranked offense.
- Seattle allows 3.5 goals per game (63 total), which ranks 30th in the NHL.
- Their -17 goal differential is 31st in the league.
Canucks Season Insights
- The Canucks' 72 total goals (4.2 per game on 7.5 assists per outing) lead the league.
- Their goal differential (+31) paces the league.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Kraken vs. Canucks Betting Info
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Canucks (-165)
|Kraken (+140)
|6.5
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.