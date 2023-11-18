The Seattle Kraken travel to face the Vancouver Canucks on Saturday, November 18, with the Canucks unbeaten in four consecutive games at home.

Canucks Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia

Kraken vs Canucks Additional Info

Kraken Stats & Trends

The Kraken's total of 63 goals given up (3.5 per game) is 30th in the league.

The Kraken's 46 goals on the season (2.6 per game) rank them 22nd in the league.

In their past 10 matchups, the Kraken are 4-4-2 to earn 60.0% of the possible points.

Over on the defensive side, the Kraken have allowed 3.4 goals per game (34 total) over those 10 matchups.

They have totaled 28 goals over that stretch.

Kraken Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Vince Dunn 18 2 14 16 8 10 - Jaden Schwartz 18 8 7 15 5 10 58.2% Oliver Bjorkstrand 18 6 8 14 8 10 40% Eeli Tolvanen 18 3 8 11 3 6 38.5% Jared McCann 18 7 3 10 4 3 56%

Canucks Stats & Trends

The Canucks have given up 41 total goals (only 2.4 per game), the sixth-fewest in league action.

The Canucks lead the league with 72 total goals (4.2 per game).

Over the last 10 games, the Canucks have earned 80.0% of the possible points with a 7-2-1 record.

Over on the defensive end, the Canucks have allowed 25 goals (2.5 per game) in those 10 outings.

They are scoring at a 4.4 goals-per-game average (44 total) over that stretch.

Canucks Key Players