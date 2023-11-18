The Vancouver Canucks (12-4-1) have -165 moneyline odds to win when they host the Seattle Kraken (6-8-4), who have +140 odds, on Saturday, November 18 at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+ and ROOT Sports NW.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Kraken vs. Canucks Game Info

When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and ROOT Sports NW

ESPN+ and ROOT Sports NW Where: Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia

Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Kraken vs. Canucks Total and Moneyline

Take a look at the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup posted on different sportsbooks.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Kraken vs. Canucks Betting Trends

Seattle has played eight games this season that ended with over 6.5 goals.

The Canucks have been victorious in six of their seven games when they were listed as a moneyline favorite this season (85.7%).

The Kraken have secured an upset victory in four, or 33.3%, of the 12 games they have played as an underdog this season.

Vancouver has had three games with moneyline odds of -165 or shorter and won each of them.

Seattle has won one of its three games when it is the underdog by +140 or longer on the moneyline.

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Kraken Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 7-2-1 7-3 8-1-1 6.3 4.4 2.5 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 7-2-1 4.4 2.5 16 35.6% Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 4-4-2 6-4 7-2-1 6.2 2.8 3.4 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 4-4-2 2.8 3.4 10 31.2% Record as ML Favorite 5-0 Record as ML Underdog 1-3 Puck Line Covers 7 Puck Line Losses 3 Games Over Total 8 Games Under Total 1 Record as ML Favorite 2-1 Record as ML Underdog 2-4 Puck Line Covers 6 Puck Line Losses 4 Games Over Total 7 Games Under Total 2

Check out the latest props and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.