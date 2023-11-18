The Vancouver Canucks' J.T. Miller and the Seattle Kraken's Vince Dunn are two of the top players to watch when these squads face off on Saturday at 10:00 PM ET, at Rogers Arena.

Kraken vs. Canucks Game Information

Kraken Players to Watch

Dunn's two goals and 14 assists in 18 contests give him 16 points on the season.

Jaden Schwartz has made a major impact for Seattle this season with 15 points (eight goals and seven assists).

This season, Oliver Bjorkstrand has scored six goals and contributed eight assists for Seattle, giving him a point total of 14.

In the crease, Joey Daccord has a .900 save percentage (34th in the league), with 242 total saves, while giving up 27 goals (3.0 goals against average). He has put up a 2-2-4 record between the posts for Seattle this season.

Canucks Players to Watch

Miller is one of Vancouver's top contributors (27 points), via collected 10 goals and 17 assists.

Through 17 games, Elias Pettersson has scored eight goals and picked up 19 assists.

Quinn Hughes' total of 27 points is via six goals and 21 assists.

Casey DeSmith (4-1-1) has a goals against average of 2.9 on the season. His .912% save percentage ranks 19th in the NHL.

Kraken vs. Canucks Stat Comparison

Canucks Rank Canucks AVG Kraken AVG Kraken Rank 1st 4.24 Goals Scored 2.56 29th 4th 2.41 Goals Allowed 3.5 25th 25th 29.4 Shots 29.7 23rd 21st 31.1 Shots Allowed 30.8 18th 2nd 33.33% Power Play % 26.79% 7th 22nd 75.93% Penalty Kill % 71.93% 28th

