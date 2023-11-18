Will Mark Friedman Score a Goal Against the Kraken on November 18?
Should you wager on Mark Friedman to find the back of the net when the Vancouver Canucks and the Seattle Kraken meet up on Saturday at 10:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we analyze all the numbers you need to consider before putting any money down.
Will Mark Friedman score a goal against the Kraken?
Odds to score a goal this game: +2000 (Bet $10 to win $200.00 if he scores a goal)
Friedman stats and insights
- Friedman is yet to score through 13 games this season.
- He has not faced the Kraken yet this season.
- Friedman has zero points on the power play.
Kraken defensive stats
- The Kraken have conceded 63 goals in total (3.5 per game), which ranks 30th in the league in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Kraken have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 16.9 hits and 15.6 blocked shots per game.
Friedman recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/16/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|11:45
|Away
|L 5-2
|11/15/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|9:48
|Home
|W 4-3 OT
|11/11/2023
|Maple Leafs
|0
|0
|0
|10:43
|Away
|L 5-2
|11/9/2023
|Senators
|0
|0
|0
|12:11
|Away
|W 5-2
|11/6/2023
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|10:08
|Home
|W 6-2
|11/4/2023
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|8:32
|Home
|W 2-0
|11/2/2023
|Sharks
|1
|0
|1
|17:24
|Away
|W 10-1
|10/31/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|16:21
|Home
|W 5-2
|10/28/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|8:13
|Home
|L 4-3 OT
|10/27/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|15:31
|Home
|W 5-0
Canucks vs. Kraken game info
- Game Day: Saturday, November 18, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and ROOT Sports NW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
