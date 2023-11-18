Should you wager on Mark Friedman to find the back of the net when the Vancouver Canucks and the Seattle Kraken meet up on Saturday at 10:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we analyze all the numbers you need to consider before putting any money down.

Will Mark Friedman score a goal against the Kraken?

Odds to score a goal this game: +2000 (Bet $10 to win $200.00 if he scores a goal)

Friedman stats and insights

Friedman is yet to score through 13 games this season.

He has not faced the Kraken yet this season.

Friedman has zero points on the power play.

Kraken defensive stats

The Kraken have conceded 63 goals in total (3.5 per game), which ranks 30th in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Kraken have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 16.9 hits and 15.6 blocked shots per game.

Friedman recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/16/2023 Flames 0 0 0 11:45 Away L 5-2 11/15/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 9:48 Home W 4-3 OT 11/11/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 10:43 Away L 5-2 11/9/2023 Senators 0 0 0 12:11 Away W 5-2 11/6/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 10:08 Home W 6-2 11/4/2023 Stars 0 0 0 8:32 Home W 2-0 11/2/2023 Sharks 1 0 1 17:24 Away W 10-1 10/31/2023 Predators 0 0 0 16:21 Home W 5-2 10/28/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 8:13 Home L 4-3 OT 10/27/2023 Blues 0 0 0 15:31 Home W 5-0

Canucks vs. Kraken game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and ROOT Sports NW

