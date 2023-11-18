For people looking to bet on the upcoming battle between the Seattle Kraken and the Vancouver Canucks on Saturday at 10:00 PM ET, is Matthew Beniers a player who is likely light the lamp? We break it all down in the piece below.

Will Matthew Beniers score a goal against the Canucks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +360 (Bet $10 to win $36.00 if he scores a goal)

Beniers stats and insights

  • In two of 18 games this season, Beniers has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.
  • This is his first matchup of the season versus the Canucks.
  • Beniers has picked up two goals and three assists on the power play.
  • He has a 6.7% shooting percentage, attempting 1.7 shots per game.

Canucks defensive stats

  • The Canucks have given up 41 goals in total (just 2.4 per game), the sixth-fewest allowed in the league.
  • So far this season, the Canucks have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 19.4 hits and 14.2 blocked shots per game.

Beniers recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/16/2023 Islanders 1 1 0 20:01 Home W 4-3 SO
11/15/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 18:47 Away L 4-3 OT
11/13/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 14:32 Home L 5-1
11/11/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 20:25 Home L 4-1
11/9/2023 Avalanche 1 1 0 21:08 Away W 4-3
11/7/2023 Coyotes 2 0 2 21:13 Away L 4-3 SO
11/4/2023 Flames 1 0 1 19:41 Home L 6-3
11/2/2023 Predators 0 0 0 16:12 Home W 4-2
10/30/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 16:28 Away W 4-3 OT
10/28/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 20:04 Away L 3-2

Kraken vs. Canucks game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, November 18, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+ and ROOT Sports NW
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

