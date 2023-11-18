When the Vancouver Canucks face off against the Seattle Kraken on Saturday at 10:00 PM ET, will Nils Hoglander score a goal? Below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to consider before making any prop bets.

Will Nils Hoglander score a goal against the Kraken?

Odds to score a goal this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a goal)

Hoglander stats and insights

  • In four of 15 games this season, Hoglander has scored -- but just one goal each time.
  • This is his first game of the season against the Kraken.
  • Hoglander has zero points on the power play.
  • He has a 25.0% shooting percentage, attempting 0.9 shots per game.

Kraken defensive stats

  • The Kraken are 30th in goals allowed, giving up 63 total goals (3.5 per game) in the league.
  • So far this season, the Kraken have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 16.9 hits and 15.6 blocked shots per game.

Hoglander recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/16/2023 Flames 1 1 0 11:49 Away L 5-2
11/15/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 9:49 Home W 4-3 OT
11/11/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 10:48 Away L 5-2
11/9/2023 Senators 0 0 0 12:31 Away W 5-2
11/6/2023 Oilers 1 1 0 9:46 Home W 6-2
11/4/2023 Stars 0 0 0 8:28 Home W 2-0
11/2/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 12:42 Away W 10-1
10/31/2023 Predators 0 0 0 11:20 Home W 5-2
10/28/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 9:14 Home L 4-3 OT
10/27/2023 Blues 0 0 0 11:09 Home W 5-0

Canucks vs. Kraken game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, November 18, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+ and ROOT Sports NW
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

