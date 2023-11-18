Will Nils Hoglander Score a Goal Against the Kraken on November 18?
When the Vancouver Canucks face off against the Seattle Kraken on Saturday at 10:00 PM ET, will Nils Hoglander score a goal? Below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to consider before making any prop bets.
Will Nils Hoglander score a goal against the Kraken?
Odds to score a goal this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a goal)
Hoglander stats and insights
- In four of 15 games this season, Hoglander has scored -- but just one goal each time.
- This is his first game of the season against the Kraken.
- Hoglander has zero points on the power play.
- He has a 25.0% shooting percentage, attempting 0.9 shots per game.
Kraken defensive stats
- The Kraken are 30th in goals allowed, giving up 63 total goals (3.5 per game) in the league.
- So far this season, the Kraken have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 16.9 hits and 15.6 blocked shots per game.
Hoglander recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/16/2023
|Flames
|1
|1
|0
|11:49
|Away
|L 5-2
|11/15/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|9:49
|Home
|W 4-3 OT
|11/11/2023
|Maple Leafs
|0
|0
|0
|10:48
|Away
|L 5-2
|11/9/2023
|Senators
|0
|0
|0
|12:31
|Away
|W 5-2
|11/6/2023
|Oilers
|1
|1
|0
|9:46
|Home
|W 6-2
|11/4/2023
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|8:28
|Home
|W 2-0
|11/2/2023
|Sharks
|0
|0
|0
|12:42
|Away
|W 10-1
|10/31/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|11:20
|Home
|W 5-2
|10/28/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|9:14
|Home
|L 4-3 OT
|10/27/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|11:09
|Home
|W 5-0
Canucks vs. Kraken game info
- Game Day: Saturday, November 18, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and ROOT Sports NW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
