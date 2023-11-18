The Vancouver Canucks' upcoming game versus the Seattle Kraken is set for Saturday at 10:00 PM ET. Will Noah Juulsen light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, take a look at the numbers and insights below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Noah Juulsen score a goal against the Kraken?

Odds to score a goal this game: +2000 (Bet $10 to win $200.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Juulsen stats and insights

  • Juulsen is yet to score through six games this season.
  • This is his first matchup of the season against the Kraken.
  • Juulsen has zero points on the power play.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Kraken defensive stats

  • On defense, the Kraken are conceding 63 total goals (3.5 per game) which ranks 30th in the league.
  • So far this season, the Kraken have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 16.9 hits and 15.6 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Juulsen recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/16/2023 Flames 0 0 0 15:12 Away L 5-2
11/15/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 11:25 Home W 4-3 OT
11/12/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 14:33 Away W 5-2
10/17/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 9:15 Away L 2-0
10/14/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 12:36 Away W 4-3
10/11/2023 Oilers 1 0 1 15:27 Home W 8-1

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Canucks vs. Kraken game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, November 18, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+ and ROOT Sports NW
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.