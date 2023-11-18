The Vancouver Canucks' upcoming game versus the Seattle Kraken is set for Saturday at 10:00 PM ET. Will Noah Juulsen light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, take a look at the numbers and insights below.

Will Noah Juulsen score a goal against the Kraken?

Odds to score a goal this game: +2000 (Bet $10 to win $200.00 if he scores a goal)

Juulsen stats and insights

Juulsen is yet to score through six games this season.

This is his first matchup of the season against the Kraken.

Juulsen has zero points on the power play.

Kraken defensive stats

On defense, the Kraken are conceding 63 total goals (3.5 per game) which ranks 30th in the league.

So far this season, the Kraken have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 16.9 hits and 15.6 blocked shots per game.

Juulsen recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/16/2023 Flames 0 0 0 15:12 Away L 5-2 11/15/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 11:25 Home W 4-3 OT 11/12/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 14:33 Away W 5-2 10/17/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 9:15 Away L 2-0 10/14/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 12:36 Away W 4-3 10/11/2023 Oilers 1 0 1 15:27 Home W 8-1

Canucks vs. Kraken game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and ROOT Sports NW

ESPN+ and ROOT Sports NW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

