Will Noah Juulsen Score a Goal Against the Kraken on November 18?
The Vancouver Canucks' upcoming game versus the Seattle Kraken is set for Saturday at 10:00 PM ET. Will Noah Juulsen light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, take a look at the numbers and insights below.
Will Noah Juulsen score a goal against the Kraken?
Odds to score a goal this game: +2000 (Bet $10 to win $200.00 if he scores a goal)
Juulsen stats and insights
- Juulsen is yet to score through six games this season.
- This is his first matchup of the season against the Kraken.
- Juulsen has zero points on the power play.
Kraken defensive stats
- On defense, the Kraken are conceding 63 total goals (3.5 per game) which ranks 30th in the league.
- So far this season, the Kraken have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 16.9 hits and 15.6 blocked shots per game.
Juulsen recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/16/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|15:12
|Away
|L 5-2
|11/15/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|11:25
|Home
|W 4-3 OT
|11/12/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|14:33
|Away
|W 5-2
|10/17/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|9:15
|Away
|L 2-0
|10/14/2023
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|12:36
|Away
|W 4-3
|10/11/2023
|Oilers
|1
|0
|1
|15:27
|Home
|W 8-1
Canucks vs. Kraken game info
- Game Day: Saturday, November 18, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and ROOT Sports NW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
