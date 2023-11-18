Oliver Bjorkstrand and the Seattle Kraken will play on Saturday at 10:00 PM ET, and they'll be up against the Vancouver Canucks. Does a bet on Bjorkstrand intrigue you? Our stats and information can help.

Oliver Bjorkstrand vs. Canucks Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +100)

0.5 points (Over odds: +100) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +200)

Bjorkstrand Season Stats Insights

In 18 games this season, Bjorkstrand has averaged 16:37 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of +1.

Bjorkstrand has scored a goal in five of 18 games this season, netting multiple goals in one of them.

In 10 of 18 games this season, Bjorkstrand has registered a point, and three of those games included multiple points.

In seven of 18 games this season, Bjorkstrand has had an assist, including one match with at least two.

Bjorkstrand's odds on his points prop carry an implied probability of 50% that he hits the over.

There is an implied probability of 33.3% of Bjorkstrand going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Bjorkstrand Stats vs. the Canucks

On the defensive side, the Canucks have been one of the stingiest squads in the league, giving up 41 goals in total (only 2.4 per game) which ranks sixth.

The team's goal differential (+31) ranks first in the league.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Vancouver 18 Games 4 14 Points 4 6 Goals 3 8 Assists 1

