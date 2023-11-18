On Saturday at 10:00 PM ET, the Vancouver Canucks square off with the Seattle Kraken. Is Phillip Di Giuseppe going to score a goal in this matchup? Take a look at the stats and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Will Phillip Di Giuseppe score a goal against the Kraken?

Odds to score a goal this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a goal)

Di Giuseppe stats and insights

Di Giuseppe has scored in three of 17 games this season, but only one goal each time.

He has not faced the Kraken yet this season.

Di Giuseppe has zero points on the power play.

He takes 1.3 shots per game, and converts 13.6% of them.

Kraken defensive stats

The Kraken are 30th in goals allowed, conceding 63 total goals (3.5 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Kraken have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 16.9 hits and 15.6 blocked shots per game.

Di Giuseppe recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/16/2023 Flames 0 0 0 14:06 Away L 5-2 11/15/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 13:40 Home W 4-3 OT 11/12/2023 Canadiens 1 1 0 15:55 Away W 5-2 11/11/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 15:10 Away L 5-2 11/9/2023 Senators 2 0 2 14:39 Away W 5-2 11/6/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 16:07 Home W 6-2 11/4/2023 Stars 0 0 0 16:05 Home W 2-0 11/2/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 11:24 Away W 10-1 10/31/2023 Predators 0 0 0 16:02 Home W 5-2 10/28/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 12:43 Home L 4-3 OT

Canucks vs. Kraken game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and ROOT Sports NW

ESPN+ and ROOT Sports NW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

