Will Quinn Hughes Score a Goal Against the Kraken on November 18?
For those wanting to bet on the upcoming matchup between the Vancouver Canucks and the Seattle Kraken on Saturday at 10:00 PM ET, is Quinn Hughes a player who is likely light the lamp? We break it all down in the article below.
Will Quinn Hughes score a goal against the Kraken?
Odds to score a goal this game: +300 (Bet $10 to win $30.00 if he scores a goal)
Hughes stats and insights
- Hughes has scored in five of 17 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.
- This is his first game of the season versus the Kraken.
- Hughes has picked up one goal and 13 assists on the power play.
- He has a 10.9% shooting percentage, attempting 3.2 shots per game.
Kraken defensive stats
- On defense, the Kraken are giving up 63 total goals (3.5 per game) which ranks 30th in the league.
- So far this season, the Kraken have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 16.9 hits and 15.6 blocked shots per game.
Hughes recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/16/2023
|Flames
|1
|0
|1
|23:27
|Away
|L 5-2
|11/15/2023
|Islanders
|3
|1
|2
|29:24
|Home
|W 4-3 OT
|11/12/2023
|Canadiens
|1
|0
|1
|28:37
|Away
|W 5-2
|11/11/2023
|Maple Leafs
|1
|0
|1
|22:35
|Away
|L 5-2
|11/9/2023
|Senators
|1
|0
|1
|22:07
|Away
|W 5-2
|11/6/2023
|Oilers
|4
|1
|3
|24:05
|Home
|W 6-2
|11/4/2023
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|25:23
|Home
|W 2-0
|11/2/2023
|Sharks
|5
|1
|4
|18:20
|Away
|W 10-1
|10/31/2023
|Predators
|3
|0
|3
|22:12
|Home
|W 5-2
|10/28/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|25:50
|Home
|L 4-3 OT
Canucks vs. Kraken game info
- Game Day: Saturday, November 18, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and ROOT Sports NW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
