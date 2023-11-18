For those wanting to bet on the upcoming matchup between the Vancouver Canucks and the Seattle Kraken on Saturday at 10:00 PM ET, is Quinn Hughes a player who is likely light the lamp? We break it all down in the article below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Quinn Hughes score a goal against the Kraken?

Odds to score a goal this game: +300 (Bet $10 to win $30.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Hughes stats and insights

  • Hughes has scored in five of 17 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.
  • This is his first game of the season versus the Kraken.
  • Hughes has picked up one goal and 13 assists on the power play.
  • He has a 10.9% shooting percentage, attempting 3.2 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Kraken defensive stats

  • On defense, the Kraken are giving up 63 total goals (3.5 per game) which ranks 30th in the league.
  • So far this season, the Kraken have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 16.9 hits and 15.6 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Hughes recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/16/2023 Flames 1 0 1 23:27 Away L 5-2
11/15/2023 Islanders 3 1 2 29:24 Home W 4-3 OT
11/12/2023 Canadiens 1 0 1 28:37 Away W 5-2
11/11/2023 Maple Leafs 1 0 1 22:35 Away L 5-2
11/9/2023 Senators 1 0 1 22:07 Away W 5-2
11/6/2023 Oilers 4 1 3 24:05 Home W 6-2
11/4/2023 Stars 0 0 0 25:23 Home W 2-0
11/2/2023 Sharks 5 1 4 18:20 Away W 10-1
10/31/2023 Predators 3 0 3 22:12 Home W 5-2
10/28/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 25:50 Home L 4-3 OT

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Canucks vs. Kraken game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, November 18, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+ and ROOT Sports NW
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.