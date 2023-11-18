The Vancouver Canucks, with Quinn Hughes, are in action Saturday versus the Seattle Kraken at Rogers Arena, with the puck dropping at 10:00 PM ET. Prop bets for Hughes are available, and we have information to help you make good calls.

Quinn Hughes vs. Kraken Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and ROOT Sports NW

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 1.5 points (Over odds: +165)

1.5 points (Over odds: +165) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -208)

Hughes Season Stats Insights

Hughes' plus-minus this season, in 24:12 per game on the ice, is +15.

In five of 17 games this year, Hughes has scored a goal, and he has one game with multiple goals.

In 13 of 17 games this season, Hughes has recorded a point, and six of those games included multiple points.

Hughes has an assist in 11 of 17 games this year, with multiple assists on five occasions.

Hughes' odds on his points over/under carry an implied probability of 37.7% that he hits the over.

Given his moneyline odds, Hughes has an implied probability of 67.5% of going over his assist prop bet.

Hughes Stats vs. the Kraken

The Kraken are 30th in goals allowed, conceding 63 total goals (3.5 per game) in the league.

The team has the league's 31st-ranked goal differential (-17).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Seattle 17 Games 3 27 Points 1 6 Goals 0 21 Assists 1

