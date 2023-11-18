Will Sam Lafferty Score a Goal Against the Kraken on November 18?
Can we expect Sam Lafferty finding the back of the net when the Vancouver Canucks play the Seattle Kraken at 10:00 PM ET on Saturday? To help you with your wagers, take a look at the numbers and insights below.
Will Sam Lafferty score a goal against the Kraken?
Odds to score a goal this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a goal)
Lafferty stats and insights
- Lafferty has scored in three of 17 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- He has not faced the Kraken yet this season.
- Lafferty has no points on the power play.
- He takes 1.2 shots per game, and converts 15.0% of them.
Kraken defensive stats
- The Kraken are 30th in goals allowed, giving up 63 total goals (3.5 per game) in the league.
- So far this season, the Kraken have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 16.9 hits and 15.6 blocked shots per game.
Lafferty recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/16/2023
|Flames
|1
|0
|1
|13:08
|Away
|L 5-2
|11/15/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|9:44
|Home
|W 4-3 OT
|11/12/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|15:09
|Away
|W 5-2
|11/11/2023
|Maple Leafs
|0
|0
|0
|12:15
|Away
|L 5-2
|11/9/2023
|Senators
|0
|0
|0
|13:07
|Away
|W 5-2
|11/6/2023
|Oilers
|1
|0
|1
|11:32
|Home
|W 6-2
|11/4/2023
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|11:28
|Home
|W 2-0
|11/2/2023
|Sharks
|2
|1
|1
|14:51
|Away
|W 10-1
|10/31/2023
|Predators
|1
|1
|0
|13:52
|Home
|W 5-2
|10/28/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|12:05
|Home
|L 4-3 OT
Canucks vs. Kraken game info
- Game Day: Saturday, November 18, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and ROOT Sports NW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
