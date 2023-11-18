On Saturday at 10:00 PM ET, the Vancouver Canucks clash with the Seattle Kraken. Is Teddy Blueger going to find the back of the net in this contest? Check out the stats and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Will Teddy Blueger score a goal against the Kraken?

Odds to score a goal this game: +700 (Bet $10 to win $70.00 if he scores a goal)

Blueger 2022-23 stats and insights

Blueger scored in four of 63 games last season, but only one goal each time.

Blueger produced no points on the power play last season.

Blueger's shooting percentage last season was 4.7%. He averaged 1.2 shots per game.

Kraken 2022-23 defensive stats

The Kraken ranked 14th in goals against, conceding 252 total goals (3.1 per game) in NHL action.

The Kraken shut out opponents three times last season. They averaged 22 hits and 13.7 blocked shots per game.

Blueger recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/16/2023 Flames 0 0 0 15:29 Away L 5-2 11/15/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 14:52 Home W 4-3 OT 11/12/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 14:00 Away W 5-2

Canucks vs. Kraken game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and ROOT Sports NW

