Will Vince Dunn Score a Goal Against the Canucks on November 18?
Should you bet on Vince Dunn to light the lamp when the Seattle Kraken and the Vancouver Canucks go head to head on Saturday at 10:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dissect all the stats you need to know before making any bets.
Will Vince Dunn score a goal against the Canucks?
Odds to score a goal this game: +600 (Bet $10 to win $60.00 if he scores a goal)
Dunn stats and insights
- Dunn has scored in two of 18 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- This is his first game of the season against the Canucks.
- On the power play he has one goal, plus seven assists.
- Dunn averages 1.9 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 5.7%.
Canucks defensive stats
- The Canucks have given up 41 goals in total (just 2.4 per game), the sixth-fewest allowed in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Canucks have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 19.4 hits and 14.2 blocked shots per game.
Dunn recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/16/2023
|Islanders
|1
|0
|1
|22:22
|Home
|W 4-3 SO
|11/15/2023
|Oilers
|1
|0
|1
|23:34
|Away
|L 4-3 OT
|11/13/2023
|Avalanche
|1
|0
|1
|20:53
|Home
|L 5-1
|11/11/2023
|Oilers
|1
|0
|1
|26:08
|Home
|L 4-1
|11/9/2023
|Avalanche
|2
|0
|2
|22:05
|Away
|W 4-3
|11/7/2023
|Coyotes
|0
|0
|0
|26:38
|Away
|L 4-3 SO
|11/4/2023
|Flames
|1
|0
|1
|24:20
|Home
|L 6-3
|11/2/2023
|Predators
|1
|1
|0
|22:24
|Home
|W 4-2
|10/30/2023
|Lightning
|1
|0
|1
|26:45
|Away
|W 4-3 OT
|10/28/2023
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|23:09
|Away
|L 3-2
Kraken vs. Canucks game info
- Game Day: Saturday, November 18, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and ROOT Sports NW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
