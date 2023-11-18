Week 12 CAA Scores & Results
Published: Nov. 18, 2023 at 3:51 PM AKST|Updated: 2 hours ago
CAA teams were in action for seven games in the Week 12 college football slate. Keep reading to see results and key players from all of those games.
Jump to Matchup:
Rhode Island vs. Towson | Villanova vs. Delaware | Maine vs. New Hampshire | Richmond vs. William & Mary | Hampton vs. Elon | Monmouth vs. Albany (NY)
Week 12 CAA Results
Towson 31 Rhode Island 30
Towson Leaders
- Passing: Nathan Kent (11-for-17, 188 YDS, 1 TD, 0 INTs)
- Rushing: Chris Watkins (8 ATT, 77 YDS, 2 TDs)
- Receiving: Carter Runyon (4 TAR, 3 REC, 103 YDS, 1 TD)
Rhode Island Leaders
- Passing: Kasim Hill (23-for-36, 359 YDS, 1 TD, 1 INT)
- Rushing: Ja'Den McKenzie (31 ATT, 143 YDS, 2 TDs)
- Receiving: Kahtero Summers (13 TAR, 7 REC, 163 YDS)
Team Stat Comparison
|Towson
|Rhode Island
|350
|Total Yards
|513
|226
|Passing Yards
|359
|124
|Rushing Yards
|154
|0
|Turnovers
|1
Villanova 35 Delaware 7
Villanova Leaders
- Passing: Connor Watkins (17-for-27, 222 YDS, 2 TDs, 0 INTs)
- Rushing: Jalen Jackson (9 ATT, 130 YDS)
- Receiving: Jaaron Hayek (8 TAR, 6 REC, 121 YDS, 2 TDs)
Delaware Leaders
- Passing: Nick Minicucci (9-for-21, 55 YDS, 1 TD, 2 INTs)
- Rushing: Marcus Yarns (18 ATT, 97 YDS)
- Receiving: Braden Brose (3 TAR, 2 REC, 62 YDS, 1 TD)
Team Stat Comparison
|Delaware
|Villanova
|296
|Total Yards
|449
|129
|Passing Yards
|222
|167
|Rushing Yards
|227
|3
|Turnovers
|0
New Hampshire 44 Maine 25
- Pregame Favorite: New Hampshire (-18.5)
- Pregame Total: 70.5
New Hampshire Leaders
- Passing: Max Brosmer (16-for-26, 271 YDS, 3 TDs, 0 INTs)
- Rushing: Myles Thomason (16 ATT, 55 YDS)
- Receiving: Logan Tomlinson (8 TAR, 8 REC, 121 YDS, 1 TD)
Maine Leaders
- Passing: Derek Robertson (32-for-51, 315 YDS, 3 TDs, 1 INT)
- Rushing: Tristen Kenan (11 ATT, 48 YDS)
- Receiving: Trevin Ewing (7 TAR, 7 REC, 79 YDS, 1 TD)
Team Stat Comparison
|New Hampshire
|Maine
|373
|Total Yards
|346
|271
|Passing Yards
|315
|102
|Rushing Yards
|31
|0
|Turnovers
|1
Richmond 27 William & Mary 26
- Pregame Favorite: William & Mary (-3.5)
- Pregame Total: 38.5
Richmond Leaders
- Passing: Kyle Wickersham (14-for-21, 152 YDS, 0 TDs, 0 INTs)
- Rushing: Wickersham (17 ATT, 72 YDS, 1 TD)
- Receiving: Nick DeGennaro (1 TAR, 1 REC, 47 YDS)
William & Mary Leaders
- Passing: Darius Wilson (12-for-20, 247 YDS, 1 TD, 0 INTs)
- Rushing: Malachi Imoh (9 ATT, 91 YDS, 1 TD)
- Receiving: Hollis Mathis (6 TAR, 6 REC, 106 YDS)
Team Stat Comparison
|William & Mary
|Richmond
|440
|Total Yards
|371
|270
|Passing Yards
|175
|170
|Rushing Yards
|196
|0
|Turnovers
|0
Elon 51 Hampton 14
Elon Leaders
- Passing: Matthew Downing (10-for-18, 261 YDS, 4 TDs, 0 INTs)
- Rushing: Wayne Dixie (7 ATT, 89 YDS, 1 TD)
- Receiving: Jamarien Dalton (5 TAR, 3 REC, 67 YDS, 1 TD)
Hampton Leaders
- Passing: Christofer Zellous (12-for-26, 129 YDS, 1 TD, 1 INT)
- Rushing: Darran Butts (16 ATT, 39 YDS)
- Receiving: Paul Woods (5 TAR, 3 REC, 59 YDS, 1 TD)
Team Stat Comparison
|Elon
|Hampton
|451
|Total Yards
|192
|261
|Passing Yards
|129
|190
|Rushing Yards
|63
|1
|Turnovers
|1
Albany (NY) 41 Monmouth 0
Albany (NY) Leaders
- Passing: Reese Poffenbarger (19-for-29, 247 YDS, 4 TDs, 1 INT)
- Rushing: Griffin Woodell (21 ATT, 61 YDS, 1 TD)
- Receiving: Brevin Easton (4 TAR, 4 REC, 100 YDS, 1 TD)
Monmouth Leaders
- Passing: Marquez McCray (15-for-21, 105 YDS, 0 TDs, 1 INT)
- Rushing: Jaden Shirden (14 ATT, 49 YDS)
- Receiving: Dymere Miller (2 TAR, 5 REC, 52 YDS)
Team Stat Comparison
|Albany (NY)
|Monmouth
|367
|Total Yards
|176
|256
|Passing Yards
|105
|111
|Rushing Yards
|71
|1
|Turnovers
|1
Next Week's CAA Games
