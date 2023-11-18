Will Will Borgen Score a Goal Against the Canucks on November 18?
In the upcoming matchup versus the Vancouver Canucks, which starts at 10:00 PM ET on Saturday, can we count on Will Borgen to light the lamp for the Seattle Kraken? Let's dig into the most relevant numbers and trends to figure out which prop bets you should be considering.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Will Borgen score a goal against the Canucks?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1700 (Bet $10 to win $170.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Borgen stats and insights
- Borgen is yet to score through 18 games this season.
- He has not played against the Canucks yet this season.
- Borgen has no points on the power play.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Canucks defensive stats
- The Canucks have conceded 41 goals in total (just 2.4 per game), the sixth-fewest allowed in the league.
- So far this season, the Canucks have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 19.4 hits and 14.2 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Borgen recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/16/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|16:04
|Home
|W 4-3 SO
|11/15/2023
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|16:27
|Away
|L 4-3 OT
|11/13/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|19:05
|Home
|L 5-1
|11/11/2023
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|15:47
|Home
|L 4-1
|11/9/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|17:15
|Away
|W 4-3
|11/7/2023
|Coyotes
|0
|0
|0
|18:01
|Away
|L 4-3 SO
|11/4/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|15:36
|Home
|L 6-3
|11/2/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|15:07
|Home
|W 4-2
|10/30/2023
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|14:16
|Away
|W 4-3 OT
|10/28/2023
|Panthers
|2
|0
|2
|17:53
|Away
|L 3-2
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Kraken vs. Canucks game info
- Game Day: Saturday, November 18, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and ROOT Sports NW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.