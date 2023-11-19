When the Seattle Seahawks clash with the Los Angeles Rams in Week 11, D.K. Metcalf will be up against a Rams pass defense featuring Ahkello Witherspoon. For more stats and analysis on this matchup, continue reading.

Seahawks vs. Rams Game Info

Game Date: Sunday, November 19, 2023

Sunday, November 19, 2023 Time: 4:25 PM ET

4:25 PM ET Venue: SoFi Stadium

SoFi Stadium Location: Inglewood, California

Inglewood, California TV: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Watch on Fubo

D.K. Metcalf Fantasy Points and Projections

Total Fantasy Pts Avg. Fantasy Pts Fantasy Rank (WRs) Fantasy Rank (Overall) Projected Fantasy Pts vs. Rams 67.2 8.4 36 104 8.85

D.K. Metcalf vs. Ahkello Witherspoon Insights

D.K. Metcalf & the Seahawks' Offense

D.K. Metcalf's team-high 552 yards as a receiver have come on 35 catches (out of 62 targets) with two touchdowns.

Looking at the passing game, Seattle is averaging 231.7 yards (2,085 total), which ranks the team No. 14 in the NFL.

The Seahawks are 17th in the NFL in points scored per game, at 22.2.

Seattle averages 34.0 pass attempts per game this year, placing it 17th in the league.

In the red zone, the Seahawks have been one of the most pass-happy offenses this season, airing it out 44 times, which ranks them seventh in the league.

Ahkello Witherspoon & the Rams' Defense

Ahkello Witherspoon has picked off a team-leading two passes. He also has 23 tackles, 1.0 TFL, and six passes defended to his name.

When it comes to defending the pass, Los Angeles' defense has been locking things down this season, as it ranks ninth in the league with 1,955 total passing yards allowed. In terms of passing TDs, the team ranks third with nine passing touchdowns allowed.

So far this season, the Rams are allowing 22.7 points per game (19th in NFL) and 340.0 total yards per game (13th).

Five players have racked up more than 100 receiving yards in a game against Los Angeles this season.

The Rams have allowed eight players to catch a touchdown pass against them this season.

D.K. Metcalf vs. Ahkello Witherspoon Advanced Stats

D.K. Metcalf Ahkello Witherspoon Rec. Targets 62 47 Def. Targets Receptions 35 6 Passes Defended Yards Per Reception 15.8 22 Completions Allowed Rec. Yards 552 23 Tackles Rec. Yards Per Game 69.0 2.6 Tackles Per Game Rec. Yards After Catch 161 1.0 Tackles For Loss Rec. Red Zone Targets 13 0.0 Sacks Rec. TDs 2 2 Interceptions

