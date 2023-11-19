D.K. Metcalf vs. Ahkello Witherspoon: Week 11 Matchup, Fantasy Projections and Preview
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 3:53 PM AKST|Updated: 2 hours ago
When the Seattle Seahawks clash with the Los Angeles Rams in Week 11, D.K. Metcalf will be up against a Rams pass defense featuring Ahkello Witherspoon. For more stats and analysis on this matchup, continue reading.
Seahawks vs. Rams Game Info
- Game Date: Sunday, November 19, 2023
- Time: 4:25 PM ET
- Venue: SoFi Stadium
- Location: Inglewood, California
- TV: CBS
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo
D.K. Metcalf Fantasy Points and Projections
|Total Fantasy Pts
|Avg. Fantasy Pts
|Fantasy Rank (WRs)
|Fantasy Rank (Overall)
|Projected Fantasy Pts vs. Rams
|67.2
|8.4
|36
|104
|8.85
D.K. Metcalf vs. Ahkello Witherspoon Insights
D.K. Metcalf & the Seahawks' Offense
- D.K. Metcalf's team-high 552 yards as a receiver have come on 35 catches (out of 62 targets) with two touchdowns.
- Looking at the passing game, Seattle is averaging 231.7 yards (2,085 total), which ranks the team No. 14 in the NFL.
- The Seahawks are 17th in the NFL in points scored per game, at 22.2.
- Seattle averages 34.0 pass attempts per game this year, placing it 17th in the league.
- In the red zone, the Seahawks have been one of the most pass-happy offenses this season, airing it out 44 times, which ranks them seventh in the league.
Ahkello Witherspoon & the Rams' Defense
- Ahkello Witherspoon has picked off a team-leading two passes. He also has 23 tackles, 1.0 TFL, and six passes defended to his name.
- When it comes to defending the pass, Los Angeles' defense has been locking things down this season, as it ranks ninth in the league with 1,955 total passing yards allowed. In terms of passing TDs, the team ranks third with nine passing touchdowns allowed.
- So far this season, the Rams are allowing 22.7 points per game (19th in NFL) and 340.0 total yards per game (13th).
- Five players have racked up more than 100 receiving yards in a game against Los Angeles this season.
- The Rams have allowed eight players to catch a touchdown pass against them this season.
D.K. Metcalf vs. Ahkello Witherspoon Advanced Stats
|D.K. Metcalf
|Ahkello Witherspoon
|Rec. Targets
|62
|47
|Def. Targets
|Receptions
|35
|6
|Passes Defended
|Yards Per Reception
|15.8
|22
|Completions Allowed
|Rec. Yards
|552
|23
|Tackles
|Rec. Yards Per Game
|69.0
|2.6
|Tackles Per Game
|Rec. Yards After Catch
|161
|1.0
|Tackles For Loss
|Rec. Red Zone Targets
|13
|0.0
|Sacks
|Rec. TDs
|2
|2
|Interceptions
