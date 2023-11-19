Dareke Young was a full participant in his most recent practice, and seems on track to play in the Seattle Seahawks' Week 11 game against the Los Angeles Rams (at 4:25 PM ET on Sunday). All of Young's stats can be found below.

Young had season stats last year that included 24 yards on two receptions (12.0 per catch) and zero touchdowns. He was targeted two times.

Dareke Young Injury Status: Full Participation In Practice

Reported Injury: Abdomen

The Seahawks have listed one other receiver on the injury report this week: Colby Parkinson (DNP/biceps): 13 Rec; 141 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs



Week 11 Injury Reports

Seahawks vs. Rams Game Info

Game Day: November 19, 2023

November 19, 2023 Game Time: 4:25 PM

4:25 PM Live Stream: Fubo

Young 2022 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 2 2 24 23 0 12.0

Young Game-by-Game (2022)

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 18 Rams 2 2 24 0 Wild Card @49ers 1 1 11 0

