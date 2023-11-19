All eyes will be on QBs Geno Smith and Matthew Stafford when the Seattle Seahawks (6-3) and Los Angeles Rams (3-6) match up on November 19. Which signal caller is beter equipped to bring home a win in this matchup? We dive into the details below.

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Seahawks vs. Rams Game Info

Game Date: Sunday, November 19, 2023

Sunday, November 19, 2023 Time: 4:25 PM ET

4:25 PM ET Venue: SoFi Stadium

SoFi Stadium Location: Inglewood, California

Inglewood, California TV: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Want to rep Smith this season? Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Geno Smith vs. Matthew Stafford Matchup

Geno Smith 2023 Stats Matthew Stafford 9 Games Played 8 65.3% Completion % 59.7% 2,171 (241.2) Passing Yards (Per Game) 2,070 (258.8) 11 Touchdowns 8 7 Interceptions 7 66 (7.3) Rushing Yards (Per game) 68 (8.5) 0 Rushing Touchdowns 0

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Other Matchup Previews

Geno Smith Game Props

Passing Yards Prop : Over/Under 254.5 yards

: Over/Under 254.5 yards Passing TD Prop: Over/Under 1.5 TD

Rams Defensive Stats

So far this season, the Rams have given up 204 points, ranking 19th in the league with 22.7 points allowed per game. In terms of total yards, they are 13th in the NFL with 3,060 total yards allowed (340.0 per contest).

When it comes to defending the pass, Los Angeles is top-10 this year, ranking ninth in the NFL with 1,955 total passing yards allowed (217.2 allowed per game). It also ranks third in passing touchdowns allowed (nine).

Against the run, the Rams have been midde-of-the-pack this year, ranking 19th in the NFL in rushing yards allowed with 1,105 (122.8 per game).

On defense, Los Angeles is 21st in the NFL in terms of third-down efficiency allowed, with a mark of 41.0%. It is 11th in red-zone percentage allowed at 50.0%.

Who comes out on top when the Seahawks and the Rams square off? Use our link to sign up at BetMGM for a first-time deposit bonus and place your bets today!

Matthew Stafford Game Props

Passing Yards Prop : Over/Under 259.5 yards

: Over/Under 259.5 yards Passing TD Prop: Over/Under 1.5 TD

Seahawks Defensive Stats

So far this year, the Rams are midde-of-the-pack in points allowed (22.7 per game), ranking 19th in the league.

When it comes to defending the pass, Los Angeles' defense has been clicking this season, as it ranks ninth in the league with 1,955 total passing yards allowed. In terms of passing TDs, the team ranks third with nine passing touchdowns allowed.

Against the run, the Rams are 19th in the NFL with 1,105 rushing yards allowed (122.8 per game) and 18th in yards allowed per rush attempt (4.2).

Defensively, Los Angeles is 11th in the NFL in red-zone efficiency allowed (50.0%) and 21st in third-down percentage allowed (41.0%).

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.