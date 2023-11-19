Kenneth Walker III will be facing the 22nd-ranked rushing defense in the NFL when his Seattle Seahawks meet the Los Angeles Rams in Week 11, on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET.

Walker has taken a team-best 145 rushing attempts for 595 total yards (66.1 ypg). He has scored six rushing TDs. Plus, in the passing game, Walker has amassed 16 receptions for 175 yards (19.4 ypg) and one TD.

Walker vs. the Rams

Walker vs the Rams (since 2021): 3 GP / 71.3 RUSH YPG / RUSH TD

3 GP / 71.3 RUSH YPG / RUSH TD One opposing rusher has put up 100 or more rushing yards in a matchup against the Rams during the 2023 season.

10 opposing rushers have scored at least one touchdown on the ground against Los Angeles this year.

No player has run two or more TDs against the Rams this season.

Walker will face the NFL's 22nd-ranked rush defense this week. The Rams give up 122.8 yards on the ground per contest.

The Rams have the No. 22 defense in the NFL in rushing touchdowns allowed, conceding 10 this season (1.1 per game).

Kenneth Walker III Rushing Props vs. the Rams

Rushing Yards: 65.5 (-111)

Walker Rushing Insights

Walker has hit the rushing yards over in three of nine opportunities (33.3%).

The Seahawks have passed 58.8% of the time and run 41.2% this season. They rank 18th in the NFL in scoring.

His team has attempted 214 rushes this season. He's taken 145 of those carries (67.8%).

In four of his games this season, Walker has run for a touchdown, including two games with multiple TDs.

He has scored seven of his team's 18 offensive touchdowns this season (38.9%).

He has 34 carries in the red zone (70.8% of his team's 48 red zone rushes).

Kenneth Walker III Receiving Props vs the Rams

Receiving Yards: 8.5 (-115)

Walker Receiving Insights

In three of nine games this season, Walker has eclipsed his prop for receiving yards.

Walker has 7.2% of his team's target share (22 targets on 306 passing attempts).

He has been targeted 22 times this season, averaging eight yards per target.

Walker, in nine games this season, has caught one touchdown pass.

Walker's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Rushing Stats Receiving Stats vs. Commanders 11/12/2023 Week 10 19 ATT / 63 YDS / 0 TDs 2 TAR / 1 REC / 64 YDS / 1 TD at Ravens 11/5/2023 Week 9 9 ATT / 16 YDS / 0 TDs 2 TAR / 1 REC / 1 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Browns 10/29/2023 Week 8 8 ATT / 66 YDS / 0 TDs 2 TAR / 1 REC / 4 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Cardinals 10/22/2023 Week 7 26 ATT / 105 YDS / 0 TDs 3 TAR / 2 REC / 6 YDS / 0 TDs at Bengals 10/15/2023 Week 6 19 ATT / 62 YDS / 1 TD 3 TAR / 3 REC / 27 YDS / 0 TDs

