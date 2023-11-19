At SoFi Stadium on Sunday, November 19, the Los Angeles Rams play the Seattle Seahawks, kicking off at 4:25 PM ET. The Rams should be victorious, based on our computer model -- continue scrolling to discover more tips about the point spread, over/under and even the final score.

The Rams rank 14th in total offense (335.9 yards per game) and 20th in total defense (340 yards allowed per game) this season. The Seahawks are accumulating 22.2 points per contest on offense this season (14th-ranked). Meanwhile, they are surrendering 22.3 points per game (19th-ranked) on defense.

Seahawks vs. Rams Predictions and Picks

ATS Over/Under Score Prediction Toss Up (Spread: Rams by 1.5) Under (46.5) Rams 22, Seahawks 21

Seahawks Betting Info

The moneyline for this contest implies a 48.8% chance of a victory for the Seahawks.

Seattle has won four games against the spread this season, failing to cover five times.

The Seahawks have been an underdog by 1.5 points or more three times this season, and covered the spread in one of those contests.

So far this season, four of Seattle's nine games with a set number have hit the over.

Games involving the Seahawks this year have averaged 44.1 points per game, a 2.4-point differential when compared to the over/under for this contest.

Rams Betting Info

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Rams' implied win probability is 55.6%.

Los Angeles has won three games against the spread this season, while failing to cover or pushing six times.

The Rams have been favored by 1.5 points or more two times this season, and covered the spread in one of those contests.

In Los Angeles' nine games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total three times.

Rams games this season have posted an average total of 45, which is 1.5 points fewer than the total for this matchup.

Seahawks vs. Rams 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Los Angeles 19.8 22.7 20 21.5 19.6 23.6 Seattle 22.2 22.3 24.6 22.6 19.3 22

