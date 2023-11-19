Seahawks vs. Rams Injury Report — Week 11
For their matchup against the Los Angeles Rams (3-6) at SoFi Stadium on Sunday, November 19 at 4:25 PM , the Seattle Seahawks (6-3) have 10 players on the injury report.
Watch the Seahawks in person this season! Click here to buy tickets on Ticketmaster.
The Seahawks' last game was a 29-26 win over the Washington Commanders.
In their most recent game, the Rams were defeated by the Green Bay Packers 20-3.
Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!
Seattle Seahawks Injury Report Today
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
|Dareke Young
|WR
|Abdomen
|Out
|Damien Lewis
|OG
|Back
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Abraham Lucas
|OT
|Knee
|Questionable
|Colby Parkinson
|TE
|Biceps
|Did Not Participate In Practice
|Tyler Lockett
|WR
|Hamstring
|Questionable
|Jordyn Brooks
|LB
|Knee
|Did Not Participate In Practice
|Jamal Adams
|SS
|Knee
|Questionable
|Tre Brown
|CB
|Toe
|Questionable
|Michael Dickson
|P
|Hamstring
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Anthony Bradford
|OG
|Knee
|Full Participation In Practice
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Sign up for fantasy football today with Underdog fantasy football for a 100% deposit match up to $100!
Los Angeles Rams Injury Report Today
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
|Cooper Kupp
|WR
|NIR - Rest
|Did Not Participate In Practice
|Matthew Stafford
|QB
|Thumb
|Full Participation In Practice
|Rob Havenstein
|OT
|Calf
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Hunter Long
|TE
|Hamstring
|Full Participation In Practice
|Ernest Jones
|LB
|Knee
|Full Participation In Practice
|Larrell Murchison
|DT
|Knee
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Bobby Brown III
|NT
|Knee
|Full Participation In Practice
|Aaron Donald
|DT
|NIR - Rest
|Did Not Participate In Practice
|Decobie Durant
|DB
|Shoulder
|Questionable
|Makea Nacua
|WR
|Knee
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Brian Allen
|OL
|NIR - Rest
|Did Not Participate In Practice
Other Week 11 Injury Reports
- Click here for Cardinals vs Texans
- Click here for Bears vs Lions
- Click here for Steelers vs Browns
- Click here for Titans vs Jaguars
- Click here for Giants vs Commanders
Seahawks vs. Rams Game Info
- When: Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 4:25 PM ET
- Where: SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California
- TV Info: CBS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Tickets: Buy Tickets for This Game at Ticketmaster!
Rep the Rams or the Seahawks with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Seahawks Season Insights
- With 331.4 total yards per game on the offensive side of the ball, the Seahawks rank 18th in the NFL in 2023. Defensively, they rank 25th, allowing 354.3 total yards per contest.
- The Seahawks rank 14th in the NFL with 22.2 points per game on offense, and they rank 19th with 22.3 points given up per contest on defense.
- The Seahawks rank 13th in the NFL with 231.7 passing yards per game on offense, and they rank 22nd with 238.3 passing yards given up per contest on defense.
- In terms of rushing, Seattle ranks 24th in the NFL on offense (99.8 rushing yards per game) and 20th defensively (116 rushing yards allowed per contest).
- The Seahawks have accumulated 13 forced turnovers (16th in NFL) and committed 10 turnovers (seventh in NFL) this season for a +3 turnover margin that ranks ninth in the NFL.
Seahawks vs. Rams Betting Info
- Spread Favorite: Rams (-1.5)
- Moneyline: Rams (-125), Seahawks (+105)
- Total: 46.5 points
Sign up to live bet on the Rams-Seahawks matchup or any other NFL game at BetMGM, and use our link for a first-time deposit bonus!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.