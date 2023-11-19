For their matchup against the Los Angeles Rams (3-6) at SoFi Stadium on Sunday, November 19 at 4:25 PM , the Seattle Seahawks (6-3) have 10 players on the injury report.

The Seahawks' last game was a 29-26 win over the Washington Commanders.

In their most recent game, the Rams were defeated by the Green Bay Packers 20-3.

Seattle Seahawks Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status
Dareke Young WR Abdomen Out
Damien Lewis OG Back Limited Participation In Practice
Abraham Lucas OT Knee Questionable
Colby Parkinson TE Biceps Did Not Participate In Practice
Tyler Lockett WR Hamstring Questionable
Jordyn Brooks LB Knee Did Not Participate In Practice
Jamal Adams SS Knee Questionable
Tre Brown CB Toe Questionable
Michael Dickson P Hamstring Limited Participation In Practice
Anthony Bradford OG Knee Full Participation In Practice

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Los Angeles Rams Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status
Cooper Kupp WR NIR - Rest Did Not Participate In Practice
Matthew Stafford QB Thumb Full Participation In Practice
Rob Havenstein OT Calf Limited Participation In Practice
Hunter Long TE Hamstring Full Participation In Practice
Ernest Jones LB Knee Full Participation In Practice
Larrell Murchison DT Knee Limited Participation In Practice
Bobby Brown III NT Knee Full Participation In Practice
Aaron Donald DT NIR - Rest Did Not Participate In Practice
Decobie Durant DB Shoulder Questionable
Makea Nacua WR Knee Limited Participation In Practice
Brian Allen OL NIR - Rest Did Not Participate In Practice

Seahawks vs. Rams Game Info

Seahawks Season Insights

  • With 331.4 total yards per game on the offensive side of the ball, the Seahawks rank 18th in the NFL in 2023. Defensively, they rank 25th, allowing 354.3 total yards per contest.
  • The Seahawks rank 14th in the NFL with 22.2 points per game on offense, and they rank 19th with 22.3 points given up per contest on defense.
  • The Seahawks rank 13th in the NFL with 231.7 passing yards per game on offense, and they rank 22nd with 238.3 passing yards given up per contest on defense.
  • In terms of rushing, Seattle ranks 24th in the NFL on offense (99.8 rushing yards per game) and 20th defensively (116 rushing yards allowed per contest).
  • The Seahawks have accumulated 13 forced turnovers (16th in NFL) and committed 10 turnovers (seventh in NFL) this season for a +3 turnover margin that ranks ninth in the NFL.

Seahawks vs. Rams Betting Info

  • Spread Favorite: Rams (-1.5)
  • Moneyline: Rams (-125), Seahawks (+105)
  • Total: 46.5 points

