For their matchup against the Los Angeles Rams (3-6) at SoFi Stadium on Sunday, November 19 at 4:25 PM , the Seattle Seahawks (6-3) have 10 players on the injury report.

Watch the Seahawks in person this season! Click here to buy tickets on Ticketmaster.

The Seahawks' last game was a 29-26 win over the Washington Commanders.

In their most recent game, the Rams were defeated by the Green Bay Packers 20-3.

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Seattle Seahawks Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Dareke Young WR Abdomen Out Damien Lewis OG Back Limited Participation In Practice Abraham Lucas OT Knee Questionable Colby Parkinson TE Biceps Did Not Participate In Practice Tyler Lockett WR Hamstring Questionable Jordyn Brooks LB Knee Did Not Participate In Practice Jamal Adams SS Knee Questionable Tre Brown CB Toe Questionable Michael Dickson P Hamstring Limited Participation In Practice Anthony Bradford OG Knee Full Participation In Practice

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Sign up for fantasy football today with Underdog fantasy football for a 100% deposit match up to $100!

Los Angeles Rams Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Cooper Kupp WR NIR - Rest Did Not Participate In Practice Matthew Stafford QB Thumb Full Participation In Practice Rob Havenstein OT Calf Limited Participation In Practice Hunter Long TE Hamstring Full Participation In Practice Ernest Jones LB Knee Full Participation In Practice Larrell Murchison DT Knee Limited Participation In Practice Bobby Brown III NT Knee Full Participation In Practice Aaron Donald DT NIR - Rest Did Not Participate In Practice Decobie Durant DB Shoulder Questionable Makea Nacua WR Knee Limited Participation In Practice Brian Allen OL NIR - Rest Did Not Participate In Practice

Other Week 11 Injury Reports

Seahawks vs. Rams Game Info

When: Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 4:25 PM ET

Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 4:25 PM ET Where: SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California

SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California TV Info: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Tickets: Buy Tickets for This Game at Ticketmaster!

Rep the Rams or the Seahawks with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Seahawks Season Insights

With 331.4 total yards per game on the offensive side of the ball, the Seahawks rank 18th in the NFL in 2023. Defensively, they rank 25th, allowing 354.3 total yards per contest.

The Seahawks rank 14th in the NFL with 22.2 points per game on offense, and they rank 19th with 22.3 points given up per contest on defense.

The Seahawks rank 13th in the NFL with 231.7 passing yards per game on offense, and they rank 22nd with 238.3 passing yards given up per contest on defense.

In terms of rushing, Seattle ranks 24th in the NFL on offense (99.8 rushing yards per game) and 20th defensively (116 rushing yards allowed per contest).

The Seahawks have accumulated 13 forced turnovers (16th in NFL) and committed 10 turnovers (seventh in NFL) this season for a +3 turnover margin that ranks ninth in the NFL.

Seahawks vs. Rams Betting Info

Spread Favorite: Rams (-1.5)

Rams (-1.5) Moneyline: Rams (-125), Seahawks (+105)

Rams (-125), Seahawks (+105) Total: 46.5 points

Sign up to live bet on the Rams-Seahawks matchup or any other NFL game at BetMGM, and use our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.