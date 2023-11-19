Seahawks vs. Rams: Promo Codes, Odds, Moneyline, and Spread - Week 11
The Los Angeles Rams (3-6) carry a three-game losing streak into a matchup against the Seattle Seahawks (6-3) on Sunday, November 19, 2023 at SoFi Stadium. Seattle is just a 1-point favorite in the game. The over/under has been set at 46.5.
The betting insights and trends for the Seahawks can be seen below before you wager on their matchup against Rams. The betting insights and trends for the Rams can be seen in this article before you wager on their matchup against Seahawks.
Seahawks vs. Rams Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on multiple sportsbooks.
|BetMGM
|Seahawks (-1)
|46.5
|-115
|-105
|FanDuel
|Seahawks (-1)
|46.5
|-118
|+100
Seattle vs. Los Angeles Game Info
- When: Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 4:25 PM ET
- Where: SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California
- TV Info: CBS
Seahawks vs. Rams Betting Insights
- Seattle is 4-5-0 ATS this season.
- As 1-point favorites or more, the Seahawks are 3-3 against the spread.
- Four of Seattle's nine games with a set total have hit the over (44.4%).
- Los Angeles has covered the spread three times in nine games.
- As a 1-point underdog or more, the Rams have one win ATS (1-3-2) this year.
- Los Angeles has played nine games this season, and three of them have hit the over.
