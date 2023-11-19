The Los Angeles Rams (3-6) bring a three-game losing streak into a meeting against the Seattle Seahawks (6-3) on Sunday, November 19, 2023 at SoFi Stadium.

The betting trends and insights for the Rams and Seahawks can be found below before they match up on Sunday.

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Seahawks vs. Rams Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, November 19, 2023

Sunday, November 19, 2023 Time: 4:25 PM ET

4:25 PM ET Channel: CBS

CBS City: Inglewood, California

Inglewood, California Venue: SoFi Stadium

SoFi Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Rams 1 46.5 -110 -110

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Seahawks vs. Rams Betting Records & Stats

Seattle Seahawks

The Seahawks have played three games this season that finished with a combined score over 46.5 points.

Seattle's games this season have had an average of 44.1 points, 2.4 fewer points than this game's point total.

The Seahawks have registered a 4-5-0 record against the spread this year.

This season, the Seahawks have been the underdog three times and won one of those games.

Seattle has entered three games this season as the underdog by -110 or more and is 1-2 in those contests.

Los Angeles Rams

Los Angeles has an average total of 45 in their outings this year, 1.5 fewer points than this game's over/under.

The Rams have put together a record of 3-4-2 against the spread this season.

The Rams have won 66.7% of their games as moneyline favorites (2-1).

Los Angeles is 2-1 (winning 66.7% of its games) when playing as a moneyline favorite of -110 or shorter.

Rams vs. Seahawks Over/Under Stats

Points Scored (PG) Points Scored NFL Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed NFL Rank Average Total Games Over Current Total Total Games Rams 19.8 23 22.7 18 45 3 9 Seahawks 22.2 18 22.3 16 44.1 3 9

Seahawks vs. Rams Betting Insights & Trends

Seahawks

Seattle has not covered the spread and is 0-3 overall in its last three games.

In their past three contests, the Seahawks have gone over the total twice.

On offense, the Seahawks are worse in division games (16.5 points per game) than overall (22.2). But defensively they are better (20 points conceded per game) than overall (22.3).

The Rams have been outscored by 26 points this season (2.9 per game), and opponents of the Seahawks have outscored them by just one point (0.1 per game).

Rams

Los Angeles is winless against the spread and 0-3 overall in its past three contests.

Los Angeles has hit the over once in its past three contests.

The Rams have tallied 26.3 points per game this season in divisional contests, which is 6.5 more points per game than their overall season average (19.8). Meanwhile, their defense is giving up fewer points in divisional games (17.3) compared to their overall season average (22.7).

The Rams have been outscored by 26 points this season (2.9 points per game), and opponents of the Seahawks have outscored them by only one point (0.1 per game).

Seahawks Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 44.1 42.8 45.6 Implied Team Total AVG 24.6 24.4 24.8 ATS Record 4-5-0 2-3-0 2-2-0 Over/Under Record 4-5-0 3-2-0 1-3-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 5-1 4-1 1-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-2 0-0 1-2

Rams Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 45 47 43.4 Implied Team Total AVG 24.9 26.3 23.8 ATS Record 3-4-2 1-2-1 2-2-1 Over/Under Record 3-6-0 1-3-0 2-3-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 2-1 1-1 1-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-5 0-2 1-3

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.