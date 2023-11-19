The Portland Trail Blazers (3-4) are home in Northwest Division play versus the Oklahoma City Thunder (3-3) on Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET. This is the first contest between these teams this season.

Trail Blazers vs. Thunder Game Information

Game Day: Sunday, November 19

Sunday, November 19 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: ROOT Sports NW, BSOK

Trail Blazers Players to Watch

Shaedon Sharpe averages 19.3 points, 2.3 assists and 5.3 boards per contest.

Malcolm Brogdon averages 18.7 points, 4.7 boards and 3.7 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 0.3 steals and 0 blocks.

Deandre Ayton averages 8.3 points, 12 boards and 1.3 assists per game, shooting 60% from the field.

Jerami Grant puts up 15 points, 4 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 0.7 steals and 1 block.

Jabari Walker posts 9 points, 4 rebounds and 0.3 assists per game, shooting 53.3% from the field.

Thunder Players to Watch

On a per-game basis, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander gets the Thunder 24 points, 6.7 rebounds and 7 assists. He also averages 2.3 steals (fifth in NBA) and 1 block.

Chet Holmgren is putting up 15.3 points, 7 rebounds and 1.7 assists per contest. He's making 57.1% of his shots from the floor and 54.5% from beyond the arc, with 2 triples per game.

Luguentz Dort is averaging 14.3 points, 4.7 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game. He is draining 53.6% of his shots from the floor and 42.9% from 3-point range, with 2 treys per contest.

The Thunder are receiving 14.3 points, 3.7 rebounds and 4 assists per game from Jalen Williams this year.

Josh Giddey is putting up 9 points, 4.7 rebounds and 5 assists per contest. He is making 34.3% of his shots from the field and 50% from beyond the arc, with 1 treys per game.

Trail Blazers vs. Thunder Stat Comparison

Trail Blazers Thunder 104.3 Points Avg. 116 109.7 Points Allowed Avg. 116.7 42.2% Field Goal % 49.5% 29.5% Three Point % 38.6%

